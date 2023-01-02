Death and fire investigation underway in Collinsville

Authorities in Henry County are investigating a death and a fire that occurred at the same location in Collinsville on Friday.

Henry County Sheriff's Captain Wayne Davis confirmed to the Martinsville Bulletin on Saturday that the sheriff's office was assisting the Henry County Department of Public Safety and the Henry County Fire Marshall's Office with the investigation and declined to provide any details, deferring to them.

On Sunday, Public Safety Director Matt Tatum deferred the Bulletin's request to Henry County Public Information Officer Brandon Martin.

"At this time no further information will be released until we hear back from the medical examiner," Fire Marshal Lisa Garrett wrote by email on Sunday.

There had been no information released to the Bulletin at the time of Garrett's response, so the Bulletin pressed for details.

"We can only inform you that there was a fatality that occurred at 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville in Henry County today," Garrett wrote again by email on Sunday. "The subject was sent to the medical examiner's officer in Roanoke for identification and cause of death. There was a fire in the yard that was extinguished by the department. The fire and death are under investigation. We will have more at a later time."

Garrett did not answer an additional followup question by the Bulletin to confirm the day that the incident occurred, but Martin, who said he "didn't have anything to add," did confirm by text that the incident occurred on Friday and not Sunday as Garrett's email had indicated.

It was not made clear if there was any damage to the property.

The Henry County online Geographic Information System lists the owners of 216 Ridge Road as Richard W. and Sue Carol Harris.

No other information was made available.