Death in Martinsville deters good news on COVID-19

On a day when Gov. Ralph Northam was touting the fact that 70% of the adults in Virginia had received at least one short of vaccine against COVID-19, another resident of the West Piedmont Health District was reported dead from the disease.
Northam’s announcement claimed that Virginia was the 16th state to meet this vaccination goal, which he described as a goal by President Joe Biden set for July 4.
Northam also said that more that 60.3% of those 18 and older – more than 4.2 million people – had been fully vaccinated.
“We are closer to putting this pandemic behind us,” Northam said in his public remarks. “Even as we celebrate this tremendous achievement, we will continue working together to vaccinate everyone who is eligible so our commonwealth so can keep moving forward.”
Those glowing comments didn’t warm the picture in this area, where as of 5 p.m. Sunday, VDH reported that another resident of Martinsville – the 79th – had died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
This death could've happened at just about any time in recent weeks or months. VDH awaits death certificates and culls through various records to confirm cause of death before adding to its database.
And we never know much about victims – VDH doesn’t comment about them – other than all data are tracked by residence. We can deduce some other demographic information based on changes to demographics.
We find this victim is a white male between the ages of 60 and 69. He is the 326th resident of the health district – which includes Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties along with the city – and the first reported since June 6 and the fourth this month.
Among those victims, 287 have been at least 60 years old, 236 of them have been white and 175 male.
This death came as new cases and new hospitalizations continue to wane significantly as more and more people are vaccinated.
There were two new cases – both in Henry County – reported on Monday, and the health district has reported only 11 in the past week and 65 in June. There has been only one day since May 28 when new cases hit double digits (12 on June 4).
The 7-day average of new cases remained at 2, and the rate per 100,000 population is 1.3. The 14-day average per 100K is 23.24, rates not seen in more than a year.
Poor vaccination rates
Most areas in the state are attributing lower case totals to vaccinations, but the West Piedmont Health District significantly lags the state’s performance for adults and the population in general.
Only Martinsville approaches those rates, with 62.2% of adults having had one shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and 53.7% are fully vaccinated, having received a second shot of one of those vaccines or one of the Johnson & Johnson.
Patrick County, on the other hand, has seen only 40.3% of its adults get one shot and 35.9% fully vaccinated. Only Lee and Carroll counties have had worse rates.
Franklin County (49.2% first shots and 43% fully vaccinated) and Henry County (48.4%, 41.6%) rank in between.
However, when you calculate the percentages of all residents – including the 12-17-year-olds who are vaccine eligible and younger children who aren’t – then the performance is even worse: 40.4% have had at least one shot, and 34.9% are fully vaccinated, about half the 70% required to reach the level that doctors consider “herd immunity” against spread of the virus.
State averages for all residents are 57.8% for one shot and 49.3% fully vaccinated.
Slightly more than 6,500 doses have been distributed this month in the health district, just more than 300 per day. In March and April that average was about 1,000.
Variant cases
Even as that flow of vaccines has slowed and positivity in the district has improved to 3.6% -- less than the 5% level the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says when community spread is under control – there is the emerging danger of variants to the virus that continue to spread across the state and the district.
VDH reports that six variants identified in the state have caused 2,623 infections, 149 hospitalizations and 32 deaths.
There are now 44 cases of those variants in the West Piedmont Health District. The totals are updated each Friday, and this week shows a 19% increase in the district. There have been 13 hospitalizations – among the highest rates across the state – but so far no deaths.
West Piedmont Health District comparative data as of June 21
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Vaccine doses
|Fully vaccinated
|Pct 1 dose
|Henry County
|4,668
|371
|124
|15610
|9539
|30.88%
|Martinsville
|1,628
|166
|79
|4221
|2643
|32.84%
|Patrick County
|1,393
|112
|43
|4435
|2525
|24.99%
|Franklin County
|4,102
|197
|80
|16953
|11022
|30.25%
|West Piedmont total
|11,791
|846
|326
|3.60%
|41219
|25729
|30.04%
|Danville
|4,496
|305
|142
|17,225
|14,240
|43.00%
|Pittsylvania County
|5,602
|261
|82
|3.30%
|24,483
|20,803
|40.60%
|Virginia
|678,765
|30,331
|11,360
|1.50%
|4,934,560
|4,210,152
|57.80%
All but two cases in the district are from B.1.1.7, by far the most prevalent variant in Virginia. The others are the P.1 variant. None is the most recently identified Delta variant.
“The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, was added on the Variants of Concern dashboard on Friday, June 18,” Lauren Yerkes of VDH’s Epi Response Team in Richmond said in a statement distributed by WPHD spokesperson Nancy Bell. “It looks like West Piedmont Health District has 42 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and 2 cases of the P.1 variant, which is not the Delta variant.
“The P.1 variant was originally identified in the U.S. in travelers from Brazil in January 2021, and the first cases were identified in Virginia in April 2021.”
Variants cause grave concern because they can spread more easily, can cause more severe illness and can escape some level of protection from immunity, both from a vaccine and having had COVID-19. They also render some treatments less effective, the VDH says on its website.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.