Death in Martinsville deters good news on COVID-19

We find this victim is a white male between the ages of 60 and 69. He is the 326th resident of the health district – which includes Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties along with the city – and the first reported since June 6 and the fourth this month.

Among those victims, 287 have been at least 60 years old, 236 of them have been white and 175 male.

This death came as new cases and new hospitalizations continue to wane significantly as more and more people are vaccinated.

There were two new cases – both in Henry County – reported on Monday, and the health district has reported only 11 in the past week and 65 in June. There has been only one day since May 28 when new cases hit double digits (12 on June 4).

The 7-day average of new cases remained at 2, and the rate per 100,000 population is 1.3. The 14-day average per 100K is 23.24, rates not seen in more than a year.

Poor vaccination rates

Most areas in the state are attributing lower case totals to vaccinations, but the West Piedmont Health District significantly lags the state’s performance for adults and the population in general.