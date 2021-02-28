Death surge from COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District grows by 6 more

February's toll of deaths from COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District continues to escalate.

Through 5 p.m. Saturday, six more victims of the virus were reported in the district by the Virginia Department of Health.

They make 21 deaths recorded in the past three days, 71 in the first 27 days of February (or 2.6 per day) and 114 (46% of all deaths in the district) since Jan. 1.

That overall total is 248 after VDH updated its database on Sunday morning, but these deaths could have occurred just about any time. The verification process can take weeks.

VDH checks cause through death certificates before adding the data, and officials said last week they just now are starting to compare death certificates from 2021, which includes the huge post-holiday surge in January, when 2,723 new cases were recorded in the district.

We know that VDH tracks data by residence, and four of these six resided in Henry County, making 105 who have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

One each was a resident of Martinsville (56 overall) and Franklin County (52).