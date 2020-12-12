Death toll from COVID-19 reaches 120 in West Piedmont Health District

Community spread in congregant settings – think companies and churches, for examples – are leading to more deaths from COVID-19 and a steep surge of cases across the West Piedmont Health District.
There were three new deaths reported on Saturday by the Virginia Department of Health, and there were 88 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The deaths of two residents of Henry County and one of Franklin County push to nine the number of people who were reported this week to have died from the virus, and that’s 120 deaths since the pandemic began in March.
It's difficult to say when those deaths might have occurred because VDH waits for death certificates to determine cause before including them in its database. The VDH releases very little data about any individual and tracks each person by his her or her place of residence.
We do know that the deaths revealed Saturday were two men and a woman, all white, who were at least 80 years old. That’s no 58 of the 120 who were at least 80. More men than women also have died.
The 88 new cases identified on Saturday make 137 in the past days and 492 – more than 70 per day – in the past seven days in the district.
The district is averaging 50.9 cases per 100,000 population for seven days and 606.3 for 14 days, both well above state averages.
“The case numbers are still coming from community spread, churches and multiple workplaces,” West Piedmont Health District spokesperson Nancy Bell said Saturday in an email to the Bulletin. “The number of complaints on companies and churches has risen this week.”
There have been 29 outbreaks – described by two reported lab-tested cases – in the West Piedmont District that have led to 687 cases. Nearly half of those – 10 – have been in congregate settings.
Overall there have been 5,480 cases in the health district, with 411 hospitalizations. Virginia's new case count on Saturday again surpassed 4,000, up by 4,177 and rapidly approaching 280,000 overall.
Most of Saturday’s cases were in Franklin County, which had 30 new cases and has 1,910 total. Henry County added 26 and is up to 2,170.
Patrick County had 18, and there were 14 in Martinsville, which also recorded the two new hospitalizations.
Bell said that laxity of individuals in taking care of best practices is a contributing factor that officials are starting to police aggressively.
“We added a full-time compliance personnel to work with our environmental health unit and are doing our best to educate those who have relaxed mask wearing, social distancing and deep cleaning efforts,” Bell said in her email.
“Blatant noncompliance cases come first, and our staff are prepared to use any recourse they have if the business does not comply.”
Meanwhile, the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk’s office also announced on Friday afternoon that that office and court would be closed until Dec. 22 because of a positive COVID-19 case in the office.
The note from Jennifer Ashworth did not say when the case was identified and how the virus might have been contracted.
West Piedmont Health District and comparative data
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Henry County
|2,170
|193
|45
|Martinsivlle
|822
|84
|27
|Patrick County
|578
|68
|28
|Franklin County
|1,910
|66
|20
|West Piedmont total
|5,480
|411
|120
|16.00%
|Danville
|1,951
|155
|55
|Pittsylvania County
|2,133
|118
|29
|13.00%
|Virginia
|275,615
|15,967
|4,409
|10.90%
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.
