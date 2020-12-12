Death toll from COVID-19 reaches 120 in West Piedmont Health District

Community spread in congregant settings – think companies and churches, for examples – are leading to more deaths from COVID-19 and a steep surge of cases across the West Piedmont Health District.

There were three new deaths reported on Saturday by the Virginia Department of Health, and there were 88 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The deaths of two residents of Henry County and one of Franklin County push to nine the number of people who were reported this week to have died from the virus, and that’s 120 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

It's difficult to say when those deaths might have occurred because VDH waits for death certificates to determine cause before including them in its database. The VDH releases very little data about any individual and tracks each person by his her or her place of residence.

We do know that the deaths revealed Saturday were two men and a woman, all white, who were at least 80 years old. That’s no 58 of the 120 who were at least 80. More men than women also have died.

The 88 new cases identified on Saturday make 137 in the past days and 492 – more than 70 per day – in the past seven days in the district.