Deaths from COVID-19 in Henry County, Martinsville listed along with more hospitalizations

Death and ramped up hospitalizations because of COVID-19 returned Tuesday to the West Piedmont Health District.
Two more people – one each of Henry County and Martinsville -- were listed by the Virginia Department of Health as having died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
VDH also announced seven more hospitalizations in the district to accelerate a trend that had emerged in recent weeks and has started to cause concerns in Sovah Health’s hospitals in Martinsville.
Sovah officials are scheduled to release Wednesday their biweekly report on cases and issues at the hospitals, but last week area CEO Alan Larson had issued a warning to the community that growing number of cases was starting to tax the system.
And to further add to that strain were 80 new cases in the health district, although more than half of those (48, just shy of the one-day record of 52) were in Franklin County. Henry County had 15, Patrick County had 10, and Martinsville had seven
There now have been 5,185 cases, 113 deaths and 395 hospitalizations since the pandemic began in March.
These were the first two deaths in the health district since Dec. 1, and that’s now 42 in Henry County and 26 in Martinsville.
When these deaths might have occurred is unknown. VDH awaits confirmation of cause on death certificates, and the lag time can be substantial.
VDH releases very little information about cases or victims, although it does track them by place of residence.
And we know these most recent deaths were one man and one woman, both white, with one aged 60-69 and the other 80 or older.
The trends in the district are by far white people at least 70 years old, but they are almost equally divided between men and women.
Officials uniformly have attributed the surge in cases and hospitalizations to community spread through social events and failure to take precautions, such as wearing a mask and social distancing.
“We are seeing outbreaks in family, work and worship settings,” health district spokesperson Nancy Bell said in an email to the Bulletin last week. “We still are not seeing schools as a major source of outbreaks, and our school partners seem to be doing everything they can reasonably do to keep the virus from spreading within their facilities.”
She showed then how each county in the district was much higher than Virginia's new case rate per 100,000 residents, which on a 14-day average is 459.6. Martinsville’s rate is nearly double that.
The outbreak at the Blue Ridge Nursing Center in Stuart, which went on the state’s database on Oct. 4, now has 24 active cases of the virus (although no deaths), and the Franklin Health Care Center has 10 cases.
These trends mirror what is happening now across Virginia, which added 3,860 new cases on Tuesday — just 20 shy of Sunday's record — marking the fourth day in a row new infection reports have soared above 3,700.
That surge in caseload has increased the state's positivity rate to 10.9%, which is calculated from number of positive results against the overall amount of tests administered.
In the West Piedmont Health District the positivity rate actually dropped slightly from last week, to 17.9% on 37,625 tests.
But with all these new cases, there’s one problem that Bell confirmed in a separate email last week: Some people won’t participate in contact tracing, which is the system that finds sources and also communicates threats to spread of the virus.
On Monday VDH announced that — because of the overwhelming volume of cases — some departments may not contact everyone who tests positive.
“As cases of COVID-19 increase across the commonwealth, this change will allow us to deploy resources where they will have the most impact,” Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said in a statement. “We urge residents to continue to follow public health guidance on wearing masks and physical distancing, and to notify their circle of friends and family quickly if diagnosed with COVID-19. Also, please answer the phone if a VDH Contact Tracer calls. All these things are helping us in the fight against COVID-19.”
The latest totals across the district:
- Henry County: 2,073 cases, 185 hospitalizations, 42 deaths.
- Martinsville: 781,80, 26.
- Patrick County: 534, 67, 28.
- Franklin County: 1,797, 63, 17.
On Tuesday VDH reported there have been 262,730 cases and 4,260 deaths statewide -- up by 52 since Monday. Some 15,467 people have been hospitalized.
Charles Wilborn of the Danville Register & Bee contributed to this report.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.
