Deaths from COVID-19 in Henry County, Martinsville listed along with more hospitalizations

VDH releases very little information about cases or victims, although it does track them by place of residence.

And we know these most recent deaths were one man and one woman, both white, with one aged 60-69 and the other 80 or older.

The trends in the district are by far white people at least 70 years old, but they are almost equally divided between men and women.

Officials uniformly have attributed the surge in cases and hospitalizations to community spread through social events and failure to take precautions, such as wearing a mask and social distancing.

“We are seeing outbreaks in family, work and worship settings,” health district spokesperson Nancy Bell said in an email to the Bulletin last week. “We still are not seeing schools as a major source of outbreaks, and our school partners seem to be doing everything they can reasonably do to keep the virus from spreading within their facilities.”

She showed then how each county in the district was much higher than Virginia's new case rate per 100,000 residents, which on a 14-day average is 459.6. Martinsville’s rate is nearly double that.