Delays, traffic woes lead to Pittsylvania County taking over outside operations for Blue Ridge Rock Festival

"There were minimal law enforcement incidents outside of and inside the event grounds, which is a testament to the careful planning and excellent execution from the many regulating agencies that were involved and a testament to the fans, who were courteous, helpful and largely positive about the way the event improved each day," a statement from the county read.

With Danville hotel rooms booked solid last week, city finance director Michael Adkins said he expects increased revenue from the transient lodging tax. However, it will be October before those payments are collected to know the full financial impact.

Pittsylvania County leaders said they believe food and beverage tax collections will top $100,000.

"People stayed at our campgrounds and Airbnb hotels, stopped at our gas stations, ate at our restaurants, and we have heard many firsthand accounts of people taking the time to enjoy the amenities our local community has to offer," Ayers told the Register & Bee, who said the revenue windfall extends beyond the borders of Pittsylvania County.

Danville City Council member Lee Vogler was one of the local fans who ventured to the amphitheater.