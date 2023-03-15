Students matter to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

That was the message of Delta Sigma Theta Martinsville Alumnae Chapter President Brenell Thomas when she addressed the Martinsville School Board Monday night at its regular meeting in the Martinsville Municipal Building.

“The Martinsville Alumnae Chapter has been serving Martinsville and Henry County almost 73 years,” Thomas said.

Established in 1951, the chapter has 50 members who are “active and retired professionals” in fields of education, accounting, banking, business, criminal justice, entrepreneurship, healthcare, human services, mental health, insurance, marketing, military service and more, she said.

The organization is made up of “college-educated women committed to the constructive development of its members and to public service with a primary focus on the Black community,” she said.

On the national level, Delta Sigma Theta raises funds to sponsor bookmobiles in the South, and the Martinsville branch does the same.

Members give books to students at Clearview Early Learning Center each March, Thomas said. The organization has served an estimated 120 preschool students each year at Clearview for 13 years.

“Sharing our love for reading” is only one of the community projects the organization does, Thomas said. The group is also involved with community efforts in economic development, financial wellness workshops, a program connecting children with local entrepreneurs, educational development, Scholarship Night, the HBCU College Fair and the Dr. Betty L. Shabazz Delta Academy.

Dr. Betty L. Shabazz Delta Academy is a mentoring program for middle school girls that “provides them with the necessary tools to embrace their strength and worthiness,” Thomas said.

“We are truly grateful for our longstanding partnership with Martinsville City Public Schools,” Thomas said.

In other matters:

MHS English Teacher Lynne Deckel introduced Eastman Black History Oratorical Contest second-place winner Ava Grant. Grant was awarded $1,000 in February for her speech on American neurosurgeon Alexa Canady.

MCPS Track and Field Coach Lynwood Dodson and the state indoor track winners presented a signed jersey to Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley and the winners were introduced to the board. Student-athletes Jordan Smith, Rayshawn Dickerson, Ronnie Jackson, Jahmal Jones, Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston were present.

MCPS Diving Coach Katarina Childress spoke about All-State diving winner Natalie LaPrade. LaPrade takes karate, plays volleyball and softball and placed at states in diving and said she plans on placing even higher next year.

Clearview Early Learning Center Director Sheila Williams said that preschool registration applications will be available March 27 online, by in-person pickup from Clearview Early Learning Center or can be mailed to homes by request at 276- 403-5800.

Talley gave the superintendent’s report highlighting the American Association of School Administrators (AASA) conference in San Antonio, a meeting with the Martinsville city manager and staff, a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) meeting, Fast Track Trade Show and Read Across America week.

The board approved the personnel report. Appointments are: Arthur Maheu, Damanpreet Narula and Chenoah Kent as substitute teachers; Diamond Gravely Miller as special education paraprofessional; Johnette Morris as computer paraprofessional; Chenoah Kent as special education teacher; Kimberly Miller Cussicks as elementary teacher; Samantha Conner as English teacher; Jeffrey Brown as junior girls softball coach; Charlie Holland as Martinsville Middle School (MMS) girls softball head coach; Toya Johnson as MMS girls softball assistant coach; Bobby Martin as weight room and football head coach; Dustin Sullivan as junior varsity boys soccer head coach; Ryan Brent as boys cross country head coach; Kristen Scott as girls cross country head coach; Calvin Valentine as football assistant coach; Nathaniel Hairston as football assistant coach; Bobby Martin Jr. as football coordinator; Jonathan Haskew and Stephen Sechrist as golf co-head coaches; Lynne Deckel as volleyball assistant coach; Amber Corns as athletic trainer; Larry Cheek as junior varsity football head coach; Bryson Stokes as junior varsity football co-assistant coach; Troy Dalton as MMS football assistant coach; Troy Dalton as MMS wrestling assistant coach; Morgan Belton as MMS football co-cheerleading sponsor and Morgan Belton as MMS basketball co-cheerleading sponsor.

Resignations are: Kelly Ramirez and Keith Silverman in May, Marty Sherwood retiring in June and Janie Fulcher retiring in July 2024.

MCPS Board Chair Donna Dillard gave a reminder of dates:

March 14: End of third nine-week grading period; two-hour early dismissal

April 3-April 10: Spring break

April 11: Classes resume

April 11: Preschool registration

April 13: Regular school board meeting

April 17-18: Kindergarten registration