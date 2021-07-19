Delta variant found in West Piedmont Health District, and another death reported

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Death in Patrick

Tuesday’s reported death of a Patrick County resident – all data are tracked by residence – was the third reported in the past week after a nearly 3-month period when there were none.

Although this death was one of only four recorded statewide by VDH as of 5 p.m. Monday, we don't know when it actually occurred. VDH goes through a weeks-long process of evaluating records before adding to its database.

We never know much about cases and victims, but we know this to be the 46th victim of COVID-19 in Patrick and the 332nd in the health district, the fifth this month.

We also can determine from changes in data that this victim was a white female between the ages of 70 and 79, which matches the demographic trend since the outbreak of the pandemic. Victims are largely white and female, and 248 of the 332 have been at least 70 years old.

Low vaccination

Patrick County, though, is particularly vulnerable among the worst localities in the state for vaccination. Officials have said more than 99% of all new cases are among the non-vaccinated.