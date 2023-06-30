A Patrick County deputy is being called a hero by the Sheriff for saving a child’s life.

Deputy Jesse Pickeral, a 10-year veteran with the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, was on vacation at the Hampton Inn in Williamstown, Kentucky and was in a hotel pool around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday with his family when he noticed a motionless child at the bottom of the pool, a release stated.

Pickeral swam to the bottom of the pool, recovered the child and determined that the child had no pulse, so Pickeral performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for several minutes until the child regained a pulse and began to breath on his own. Local paramedics arrived and took the chile to the hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery, the release said.

“Jesse doesn’t think he’s any kind of hero, as he gives credit to his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ for putting him in the right place at the right time to help this little boy,” said Sheriff Dan Smith in the release.

Pickeral also serves on the department’s tactical response team and is currently assigned as a school resource officer at Patrick Springs Elementary School.