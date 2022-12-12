 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Deputy's vehicle crashes in Collinsville

A Henry County Deputy crashed her vehicle at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Kings Mountain Road Sunday night, but appeared to be unhurt.

At about 10 p.m. the 911 Communications Center received a call describing a Henry County Sheriff's Department SUV that had crashed at the busy Collinsville intersection and had come to rest, upside down, in the parking lot of Fenderz Drive-In Restaurant at 3627 Virginia Avenue.

First responders arrived and members of the Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squad transported the deputy to Sovah Hospital in Martinsville. The deputy did not appear to be suffering from any injuries.

A release from Henry County Sheriff's Captain T.S. Barker stated the incident began at 9:37 p.m. when the 911 Communications Center received a call to check on a vehicle that was parked at the Fas Mart convenience store at 1015 Fairystone Park Highway in Stanleytown.

When a deputy arrived at the Fas Mart, the vehicle pulled off at a high rate of speed, the deputy activated his lights and siren and began pursuing the vehicle. The driver jumped out and fled on foot in the Fieldale area, the release stated.

The vehicle being pursued was determined to be stolen from the Charlotte, North Carolina area and deputies seized a firearm, marijuana and money from it, the release stated.

The deputy in Collinsville was responding to the pursuit when she lost control of her vehicle, and the release confirmed that the deputy did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash. 

Witnesses who said they saw the crash said they observed the police vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, but the emergency lights did not appear to be on. 

Airbags were deployed on the vehicle and heavy damage to most of the body of the vehicle could be seen. The driver's side wheel and tire appeared to be missing.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Tags

