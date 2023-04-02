Seven of the solar projects by Energix Renewables, including two in Henry County, have been cited for violations by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

One is Sol Leatherwood Solar, a solar panel farm in Leatherwood, and the other is Axton Solar Phase II, a solar farm under development in Axton.

DEQ representative Kristen Sadtler will accept written comments on Energix Violations through April 26 by email at kristen.sadtler@deq.virginia.gov or by phone at 804-698-4000 and 800-592-5482.

Energix is an independent power producer company that develops, builds, owns and operates its own solar farm projects, Energix Renewables Senior Director of Project Acquisition and Development Dominika Sink said: “Our business model is to sell energy.”

It is a U.S. subsidiary of an Israeli company that was founded over 10 years ago. The company expanded in to Poland and eventually to America, where it has had headquarters in Arlington since 2017. Energix has nine operational projects in Virginia, six projects that are currently under construction and more that are still in developmental phases.

The Leatherwood solar project is located at Mountain Valley Road (Route 647) and Dees Road (Route 615).

One violation was the Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) not being properly approved, with modifications that were made to the material of pipes. The material that was used was on the approved list; the change was just not made to the plan, Sink said.

A second issue was a lack of proper vegetative lining on the site which led to gullies being created by a concentrated flow of water. A plan to address the stabilization and erosion issues will be submitted in the new SWPPP, Sink said.

Sink said that the DEQ order to resubmit the SWPPP with the modifications for approval with the correct material and the plan to address the stabilization and erosion issues is on track to be submitted early May.

Additionally, Energix is already working to fix the vegetative lining to stop the erosion from happening, Sink said.

The Axton solar project is located near 374 Centerville Road in Axton, and the violation is concerning the absence of a copy of the notice of coverage letter being posted near the main entrance of the construction activity, according to the Virginia DEQ consent order posted on its website.

Sink said that the coverage letter is now posted and, in fact, was posted before the report from DEQ was even released.

“That was just one administrative item that was immediately fixed,” Sink added. “All the administrative items were remedied by us on all the sites so right now were just focusing on the physical work that needs to be finished on the cites.”

The other sites with violations reported by the DEQ were: Axton Solar Phase II, Pamplin Solar, Sol Leatherwood Solar, Wytheville Solar, Hollyfield II Solar, Rives Road Solar in Prince George and Buckingham II Solar.

Sink said the majority of the issues Energix has had to fix throughout all the different sites were as a result issues with a contract manager whom Energix no longer engages.

According to Henry County Board of Supervisors Iriswood District Representative Garrett Dillard, local government is limited in what it can do about solar farms.

“The county’s interactions with companies pursuing solar projects is limited to land use determinations and building permits. We do not have the authority to oversee environmental regulations,” he said by email.

“While Henry County requires compliance with state and federal environmental regulations, it is up to those environmental regulators to investigate and ensure compliance,” Dillard wrote. “It benefits all when Solar companies and for that matter any industry abides by the local, state and federal guidelines that they agreed to during the various processes to get approved.”

“Because we’re long-term owners of our projects we establish relationships with local communities. We always work diligently with neighbors and localities to understand their perception of our projects,” Sink said.

Energix requested the DEQ to come in to inspect all of its project sites to “better understand really what we need to work on to make sure that our sites are in full compliance,” Sink said.

“The majority of the issues quoted are administrative in nature,” she said.

Internally, Energix has created an environmental compliance task force to preemptively prepare for issues that come up. As a result, she said, Energix will “double down on the amount of onsite stormwater erosion control inspectors.”

“Even though a lot of these things are small and administrative, I think the fact that we fixed the issues on Axton’s … as soon as possible without this consent order public, that really speaks to the fact that we do take this seriously,” Sink said.

“We are an environmental company, so things like this we take very seriously,” Sink added. “We are putting all effort and we’re not sparing any time, effort and cost on fixing these sites.

“We’re working through the projects to make sure they’re in compliance and really implementing lessons learned,” Sink said.