DeShanta Hairston new FAHI executive director

The Fayette Area Historical Initiative (FAHI) has selected DeShanta Hairston as its new executive director and even though she hasn’t officially started yet, she has many ideas to help the museum thrive.

FAHI was established in 2004 with the help of the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities (VFH) to “express the rich history of the Fayette Street quarter,” FAHI Board Vice Chair Faye Holland said. FAHI’s first executive director, Linda Dillard, worked very hard to “set the museum up” and “get it started.”

Dillard was over FAHI for only 4 years until, in June 2008, she was in a car crash that left her in a coma. She died in 2019.

Holland said that it was tough to find a replacement and FAHI did not get another director until Chauncey Adams took up the title on a volunteer basis in 2014. “She really guided us and kept us on track,” Holland said.

When Adams retired, FAHI did not have enough funding for a full-time executive director until FAHI received a 3-year grant of $254,468 from The Harvest Foundation. The grant, announced last week, is to grow the capacity of the museum to develop and implement a targeted strategic plan. The museum also plans to invest in board development and training while creating a marketing and business plan.

The grant allowed FAHI to hire Hairston. “Bringing on Ms. DeShanta is going to be kind of a God send getting us moving again and being at the point where this museum should be,” Holland said. “We have such great exhibits and we have such great local people. This history is extremely rich.”

FAHI has been in its current building, the old Imperial Savings and Loans Bank at 211 Fayette St., since 2011 but before that it was in different locations on Fayette Street.

“We had kind of declined a little bit in activity over the years,” Holland said. “FAHI has always been resilient in what we do … I’m just very excited to see all the great things and the new heights that FAHI is going to rise back to.”

The mission of FAHI hasn’t changed, FAHI Board Chair Joyce Staples said. The goal is still to “collect, preserve the cultural African American history in Martinsville-Henry County and beyond.”

Hairston said that she wouldn’t describe what she plans to do at FAHI as being different from what has been done in the past, but that her addition to the team would be “bridging the gap between connecting the history, and the people who actually experienced the rich history, and the passing that along to the younger generation.”

She said that she is familiar with a large part of local history because she was raised by her grandparents, Melvin and Gloria Carter, and she grew up in the area. “I know not everyone my age, or even younger, knows half of the history that comes from the Fayette area,” Hairston added.

Other things she plans to do is: add a social media presence, bring in more rotating exhibits, plan events for fundraising, have expanded hours for the museum that will cover different times of the day and use her community connections to build partnerships with other local organizations, Hairston said.

FAHI Building and Grounds Chair Henry Foster, who said he came in on the “ground floor” of the creation of FAHI, said that FAHI has recently acquired the space in the building next door to its current location, but that they’re “not quite sure” how they will fill that space yet.

“This area is just so important to Black culture and America,” Hairston said. One of her goals is to boost FAHI to not just locally or state-wide recognition, but nationally as well.

FAHI Board Treasurer Deborah Mitchell, who has been on the board for 7 years, said that she is glad to see that FAHI has a new executive director. “I’m sure that she will take us to the future and make FAHI shine like it should be,” Mitchell said.

“I want FAHI to be the premiere African American museum in the United States,” Staples said. “I think we’re on the right path and we’re just excited about the new executive director.”

More information about FAHI and its current exhibits can be found at https://fahimuseum.org and www.martinsville7initiative.org.