Mercy Award

Polysomnography Tech Franklin DeShazo has been recognized as Sovah Health - Martinsville's 2023 Mercy Award winner.

The Mercy Award annually recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded. Sovah Health is a LifePoint Health hospital.

This annual award, established in 2002, was created to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint's founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.

“At Sovah Health - Martinsville, we share Lifepoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” Sovah Health - Martinsville CEO Spencer Thomas said in a press release. “We are extremely proud to recognize Franklin for his efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. He goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person he encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”

In the words of the nomination, “I have personally seen Franklin go significantly above and beyond any reasonable expectation to bring comfort to our patients, respect for our shared profession, and a true appreciation for what this hospital offers the residents of our community.”

DeShazo has worked at Sovah Health - Martinsville for almost 23 years. He started in Environmental Services as a tech before he was recruited to join the Sleep Center team as a trainee in 2005 and is now a Polysomnography Tech.

Each hospital winner, including DeShazo, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2023 companywide Mercy Award. The winner will be announced in August at a ceremony in Nashville.