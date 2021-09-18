Despite the pandemic, Henry County Fair and Saturday night race is on for this week

The Virginia Department of Health updates the level of community transmission data weekly on Mondays, and the most recent data has the entire state under a high rate of transmission equal to the highest rates seen since the pandemic began.

The CDC reports that Henry County's 7-day positivity rate averages 16.01%, more than triple the 5% level for when officials have established that community spread is under control.

VDH reports there have been 5,671 cases of COVID-19 among Henry County residents as of Friday, with 408 hospitalizations and 135 deaths. The county has averaged 22 new cases a day, or 42.3 per 100,000 residents, for the past week. Some 40.6% of residents are fully vaccinated against the virus, with 48.4% having had at least one dose of a vaccine.

Bell said the CDC recommended in areas with substantial to high transmission, health checks, temperature screening or checking for symptoms of staff and attendees safely and respectfully, should be conducted and "in the case of a county fair, we would add that rides should be wiped down after each use."

But Henry County Public Information Officer Brandon Martin said by email that, according to the CDC, "the Henry County Fair is an outdoor event and poses a lower risk of community transmission."