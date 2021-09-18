Despite the pandemic, Henry County Fair and Saturday night race is on for this week

Although COVID-19 continues to surge across the region, crowding emergency rooms and causing Martinsville Fire & EMS to screen for true emergencies, officials won't be diverting plans for the Henry County Fair.
The fair this week will make its return to the community for the first time in decades, starting Wednesday at the Martinsville Speedway and concluding at 7 p.m. Saturday with what is called the "biggest" NASCAR late model stock car race, the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 under the lights.
Franklin County officials decided by the end of May that the 2021 Franklin County Agricultural Fair, scheduled for this past week, would not be held "due to the uncertainty associated with the present and anticipated lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Patrick County followed suit on the last day of August, when officials announced there would be no agricultural fair to entertain their residents because "covid cases are still continuing to increase in our county and surrounding areas and we simply won't be able to keep our attendees safe."
But Henry County Administrator Tim Hall, at the end of last month, said there were no plans to alter the schedule of the Henry County Fair, saying they officials respond to guidance from the health department.
"We have not been involved in the process of having the Henry County fair," West Piedmont District Public Information Officer Nancy Bell said by email on Friday.
Hall also said changes could occur because of NASCAR, which owns Martinsville Speedway, where the fair is to be staged, but NASCAR officials on Friday said there were no changes planned.
Clay Campbell, the speedway president, told the Bulletin recently that restrictions would only apply to those indoors.
"Everything inside we require a mask," Campbell said. "We will have sanitizing stations set up throughout the property as usual, but that's the biggest thing, the masking anywhere indoors."
Henry County Parks and Recreation Director Roger Adams, who is also the coordinator of the fair, said last week there would be "certain sanitary procedures in place," but did not make clear what they were.
Almost three weeks ago, at the last Board of Supervisors regular meeting, Hall said they were discussing how to make the event safe during a pandemic, but offered nothing specific.
"We've had internal discussions about how to mitigate the issue, but we plan to proceed," Hall said. "It would be a dereliction of duty if they [fair attendees] leave worse than when they came."
Franklin County's release said officials' decision to cancel was based, in part, on a meeting between regional health officials and the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, fair vendors and those volunteering for the event in developing the decision.
"Given the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases within Franklin County and the expected continued spike in infections over the next few weeks, the Franklin County Agricultural Fair cannot be held in a manner that ensures the safety of the expected 7,000-8,000 people, event staff, and volunteers that participate in the fair each year," the release said.
Bell had said earlier in the week that "Franklin County did reach out to us, and we provided data and advised them to consider canceling the fair this year. The other two localities [Patrick and Henry, also part of the health district] have not contacted us on their events to my knowledge."
No recent estimates have been made as to how many people might attend the speedway grounds this week for the fair, fireworks and racing, but Adams told the Bulletin back during the planning stages in February of last year that the organizers were hoping for close to 15,000. A rock concert in Pittsylvania County last week drew about 35,000 to an amphitheater near Blairs.
Bell said the CDC does not provide specific numbers, including the maximum number of attendees for events and gatherings.
"Event organizers should work with local public health officials ... to determine the prevention strategies needed in their area," Bell said referring to information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Event organizers should also monitor levels of community transmission and local COVID-19 vaccination coverage."
The Virginia Department of Health updates the level of community transmission data weekly on Mondays, and the most recent data has the entire state under a high rate of transmission equal to the highest rates seen since the pandemic began.
The CDC reports that Henry County's 7-day positivity rate averages 16.01%, more than triple the 5% level for when officials have established that community spread is under control.
VDH reports there have been 5,671 cases of COVID-19 among Henry County residents as of Friday, with 408 hospitalizations and 135 deaths. The county has averaged 22 new cases a day, or 42.3 per 100,000 residents, for the past week. Some 40.6% of residents are fully vaccinated against the virus, with 48.4% having had at least one dose of a vaccine.
Bell said the CDC recommended in areas with substantial to high transmission, health checks, temperature screening or checking for symptoms of staff and attendees safely and respectfully, should be conducted and "in the case of a county fair, we would add that rides should be wiped down after each use."
But Henry County Public Information Officer Brandon Martin said by email that, according to the CDC, "the Henry County Fair is an outdoor event and poses a lower risk of community transmission."
Martin did not make clear to what the fair compared as a lower risk, but he did say the logic by Henry County decision-makers was similar to that of high schools and colleges that are holding large sporting events and even state fair officials, who have decided to hold this year's event for seven days beginning Friday.
"The fair committee worked closely with public safety officials and Martinsville Speedway staff during the planning stages for the event," said Martin by email. "Many measures will be in place to ensure the fair is conducted as safely as possible for everyone in attendance."
Henry County Public Safety Director Matt Tatum did not respond to a request for comment.
"Along with sanitization efforts, guests are encouraged to wear masks when proper distancing is not feasible," Martin said. "Signage will be in place to remind attendees to practice physical distancing and mask wearing."
But Martin stopped short of encouraging everyone, regardless of any apprehensions, to come out to this year's fair.
"Henry County is doing its part to ensure the public's safety during the event," he said. "The rest will be up to the public itself. If someone doesn't feel comfortable coming to the fair because of COVID-19, then we hope to see them next year."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.