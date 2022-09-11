Destined to be a firefighter

Martinsville Fire Chief Ted Anderson says he is certain that his life has been directed by God.

“There is no way I should be where I am,” said Anderson. “I’m truly blessed. I know that God has a reason for me to be here, and in my daily prayers I ask for God to show me. I know it’s out there; just give me the ability to see it.”

After 37 years of service as a volunteer and career firefighter, Anderson had filed all of his paperwork and was due to retire on Aug. 1, but he was persuaded to stay on a little longer.

“I was humbled by the response of my peers. They were coming at me from the left and the right wanting me to stay, so I succumbed to the pressure.”

Anderson joined the fire department in Halifax County at the age of 16.

“I joined because I thought it was something I needed to do. It was exciting, and nobody in my family had ever done it,” Anderson said.

An uncle of Anderson’s died in a house fire, and his grandmother’s house had once caught fire.

“I remember the smells and it intrigued me, so I started getting training,” said Anderson.

But he didn’t make emergency medical training a priority until his daughter needed his help.

“I was one of those folks that put off EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) training. I was always too busy until one morning my daughter woke up crying and then she had a seizure,” said Anderson. “I got into the next EMT class.”

Anderson’s road to Martinsville didn’t come by way of fighting fires, but by selling tractors.

“I ended up in Martinsville through a John Deere dealership,” said Anderson. “I managed one in Halifax and I was offered a job at a dealership here and it was a pretty attractive offer at the time, so I moved to Martinsville and I joined the Bassett Rescue Squad and the Martinsville Volunteer Fire Department.”

Anderson said he continued his training, but then life took a turn.

“I was going through a pretty ugly divorce, then I lost my job and I was buying my house through the dealership owner so I lost my house and he took my truck back after I moved out of the house,” Anderson said. “I was down to staying with a friend and riding my motorcycle and I was on my way back from a fire class when a pickup turns in front of me and I said ‘Oh no, I’m going to get hurt.’”

Anderson said he woke up in a semi-conscious state in the back of an ambulance and was diagnosed with a concussion, road rash and a back that had been broken in three places.

“I was unable to work, so I couldn’t draw unemployment. I had lost everything and I was only 25,” Anderson said. “You think you’re at rock-bottom, but I was not going to let it beat me.”

Grateful he was not paralyzed from the motorcycle crash, Anderson recovered and got a job and Angler’s Choice working on boats.

“I kept trying to get on at the fire department and finally did in August of 1997,” said Anderson. “Since then I’ve been a firefighter, shock trauma, fire prevention specialist, fire marshal, building official and fire chief.”

In his time responding to fire calls, Anderson said he recalled one time they were dispatched to a vehicle fire with entrapment.

“When you get a call like that, 95% of the time it’s not true. Maybe it’s only steam and not a fire, or the person is able to get out,” Anderson said. “But we get to this call near the [Martinsville] High School, and this time somebody was trapped and the vehicle was on fire.”

A woman driving a car had run off of the road on Hospital Drive, ran through the bleachers at the football field and came to a stop with the car door against a light pole.

“We put fire extinguishers on the engine and got the fire out and once we were able to get the driver’s side door partly open, we grabbed her and got her safely away from the vehicle.”

Anderson said he was now “next to the oldest person” at the fire department, but the other day a retired firefighter came by the station and reminded him of another story when he was much younger.

“I was a volunteer and there was a structure fire below the fire station,” said Anderson. “I was working with an older firefighter at the time, Harold Burton. I’m young and cocky and he’s 35 or 40 and I’m thinking, ‘This dude needs to get out of the way because I’ll run circles around him.’”

Anderson said when they got to the fire it was all he could do to keep up with Burton.

“I thought I was ready, but I couldn’t catch my breath trying to keep up with him,” said Anderson.

Last week Anderson was on vacation and he had to clean off his desk before he left so the other firefighters could do some work while he was gone.

“We needed new flooring in some places and it was too expensive, so the firefighters decided to do it themselves,” said Anderson. “I couldn’t leave for vacation until I cleaned my office up and now that I’m back I’ve got a new floor and a clean desk.”

Anderson apologized for the unusual cleanliness and organization saying it wasn’t likely to last long.

Said Anderson: “Back in the day a clean desk was a sign of a sick mind. At least that’s what I’ve always heard.”