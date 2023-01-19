DFMHC Vape Take Back to allow students to turn in vapes without consequences

At the Drug-Free MHC (DFMHC) January meeting DFMHC Coordinator Tobie Panos announced intentions to organize a “Vape Take Back” event in the area schools this March.

Panos had returned from a Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) conference when she heard that another coalition had held a similar event in 2020 and DFMHC had even organized and received permission to hold the event on March 17, 2020.

“And then the entire world shut down on the 13th and that vape take back got put on hold indefinitely,” Panos said. “Now that we are three years later … It’s now time to address that and see if we can get the wheels spinning and if this is something that we’ll be able to do.”

In September of 2022 Juul, an E-cigarette maker, settled an investigation of its marketing and sales practices in 34 states and territories, an article from the Richmond Times States. Virginia was one of those states that will receive money for damages regarding the following of strict limits in “rules on how it reaches minors.”

“Youth vaping is an epidemic,” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is quoted in the article from the Richmond Times in Sept. 2022.

Panos said that the event will require a set of rules, School Resource Officer (SRO) participation, permission from the schools, hours of operation and strategic thinking because “we don’t want kids bringing vape devices into school and using them.” To make sure that the event is done in the “right way,” Panos said that they need to make sure that it doesn’t become a way for students to bring the vape to school with the excuse that they were going to turn them in.

This means that students will be able to turn in vape devices during the hours of operation with no consequence, but if they are caught with those devices outside of those hours then they will still face the consequences that are standard for the situation.

Piedmont Community Services (PCS) prevention specialists and DFMHC partners would be present at the schools to collect the devices with the SROs to collect vaping devices, pods and batteries. Students would receive something in return, possibly a gift card.

Once the items have been collected, Panos said, they will either be used for demonstration purposes or turned in to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for disposal.

“Something that I’ve heard continuously over the last month is how bad vaping is at Martinsville Middle [School],” Panos said. She added that MHC After 3 reached out about educating parents about vaping and Martinsville High School Principal Aji Dixon reached out about passing materials about vaping out at football games.

“HCPS has long been concerned about substance use by students,” Henry County Public Schools Director of Communications Monica Hatchett said by email. “We have found that many do not understand the dangers of vaping and view it as less detrimental to one’s health than smoking.”

Hatchett added that HCPS works with partners at PCS to “educate our students on the dangers of vaping” and they “appreciate the efforts of community supporters like Omega Psi Phi fraternity as well.”

“Our staff works diligently to address vaping that takes place on school campuses and are working to educate our students and their families as well as to implement methods for detection and prevention,” Hatchett wrote.

“We [MCPS] have taken some steps to address the issue of vaping in our schools,” MCPS Communications and Community Outreach Coordinator Callie Hietala said over email. “Project Success is in place at our middle school in partnership with Piedmont Community Services.”

Hietala added that “A PCS counselor meets with students in classes and small groups to discuss the harmful effects of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs. She has been instrumental in getting information out to students about these issues.”

MCPS also distributes a “monthly Project Success newsletter, which is posted to our website and social media, that addresses these same issues,” has installed vape detectors in one of its schools and are working to install those devices in more schools as well, Hietala said.

“This is something that we continuously are asked for and so I think this is an initiative that we could really do well if we start planning it now,” Panos said. National Take Down Tobacco Day is March 31 and Panos said that she would pair this event with that day.

She added that the time leading up to this event would be the perfect time to push educational information to students and that they may be able to gather some information from students about why they are vaping and where they got the vape devices when they are turned in at the event.

Amanda Hendricks suggested at the meeting that pushing too much information on the students might make them more hesitant to participate and that a more gentle approach of handing out informational stickers may be more successful.

“I think it’s a good idea … you won’t know unless you start,” Martinsville City Public Schools Alternative Programs Coordinator JoAnne Galloway said. She added that the best way to go about organizing the event with Martinsville High School would be to talk directly to Dixon.

The planning for this event is still in progress and details will be worked out in the near future.

In other matters:

Panos read a list of Drug-Free MHC and CHILL (Communities Helping Improve Local Lives) accomplishments from 2022 which featured things like distributing 2400 Detera medication disposal bags, training members of the community in mental health first aid, recruiting new members to CHILL and educating the community about substance use prevention.

Piedmont Community Services Prevention Program Manager Bonnie Favero gave an update on the Tobacco Task Force saying that task force post cards had been passed out and that the annual Stop the Violence Walk at Sandy Level took place on Jan. 20.

PCS Prevention Program Coordinator Brian Hundley presented a billboard design to the meeting attendees to get feedback on the design and the message it presents. Multiple people offered their opinion on what impression they got from the design and gave suggestions for improvement.