"Diary of a Wimpy Kid" author Jeff Kinney comes to Martinsville

The hottest author to be found on bookshelves in Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties will make a stop in the city during his book tour.
Jeff Kinney, whose books in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series are the most checked out from the Blue Ridge Regional Library, will be at an event hosted by Books and Crannies at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.
The books in the series are written in the format of the diary of the main character, a middle-school student named Greg, and filled with simple and comical drawings.
At The Big-Shot Drive-Thru Tour event held in the Big Chair parking lot across Broad Street from the bookstore, ticket-holders will meet Kinney to get signed copies of his latest book, “Big Shot,” the 16th in the Wimpy Kid series.
“From the comfort and safety of their own vehicle, families will drive through the event experience following beloved characters Greg and Rowley explore Field Day, shoot and score, and strive for the gold, all before reaching the finish line” to meet Kinney, a press release states.
Decorations for the cars are encouraged. The family with the best decorated car will win a boxed set of Awesome Friendly books, a spinoff series.
Tickets ($25-$40) can be purchased on booksandcranniesva.com. One ticket admits one car. A ticket is required to attend. A pre-signed book is provided with the ticket purchased.
Local popularity
All the Wimpy Kid books at the branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library get checked out, said children’s services librarian Janet Boucher. The first one in the series has had the most check-outs, at 589, “and the others vary in numbers depending on how old or new they are,” she said.
“The kids like the diary format (and that goes for other diary format books we have) and that the Wimpy Kid books are funny,” Boucher wrote by email.
“I know I’ve had to replace some of the titles several times, since they get read and loved to death – I always try to replace them with library-binding books that are made to stand up to lots of use.”
Diary of a Wimpy Kid books claimed half of the top 10 list of books checked out over a 10-year period at the Blue Ridge Regional Library system.
In January 2020, then-Martinsville Branch Manager Cecil Holland, now retired, provided a list of the most checked-out books in the preceding 10-year period. The books, with their authors and numbers of times they were checked out, were:
10. “Tales from a Not-So-Glam TV Star” by Rachel Renee Russell, 275
9. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” by Jeff Kinney, 328
8. “Factory Man: How one furniture maker battled offshoring, stayed local – and helped save an American Town” by Beth Macy, 384
7. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever” by Jeff Kinney, 546
6. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” by Jeff Kinney, 614
5. “The Ugly Truth” by Jeff Kinney, 623
4. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days” by Jeff Kinney, 631
3. “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: by J.K. Rowling, 674
2. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Greg Heffley’s Journal” by Jeff Kinney, 692
1. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling, 803
Diary of a Wimpy Kid books are published in 79 editions in 65 languages and have sold more than 250 million copies around the world in the past 14 years, the press release states. The original “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” has been on the New York Times bestseller list since its publication and through the release of the following 15 books.
Kinney is a six-time Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award winner for Favorite Book and has been named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World, the release states.
The book tour runs from Oct. 26 through Nov. 6 in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and New Jersey.
A related animated movie, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” will premiere on Disney+ on Dec. 3. A special edition of “Diary of the Wimpy Kid” will be released at the same time with the characters redesigned as the animated characters from the movie.
“Big Shot” will be released on Oct. 26. The release describes it: “Greg Heffley and sports just don’t mix. After a disastrous field day competition at school, Greg decides that when it comes to his athletic career, he’s officially retired. But after his mom urges him to give sports one more chance, he reluctantly agrees to sign up for basketball. … He unexpectedly lands a spot on the worst team. … When everything is on the line and the ball is in Greg’s hands, will he rise to the occasion? Or will he blow his big shot?”
Holly Kozelsky writes for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 638-8801 ext. 243.