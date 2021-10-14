"Diary of a Wimpy Kid" author Jeff Kinney comes to Martinsville

Local popularity

All the Wimpy Kid books at the branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library get checked out, said children’s services librarian Janet Boucher. The first one in the series has had the most check-outs, at 589, “and the others vary in numbers depending on how old or new they are,” she said.

“The kids like the diary format (and that goes for other diary format books we have) and that the Wimpy Kid books are funny,” Boucher wrote by email.

“I know I’ve had to replace some of the titles several times, since they get read and loved to death – I always try to replace them with library-binding books that are made to stand up to lots of use.”

Diary of a Wimpy Kid books claimed half of the top 10 list of books checked out over a 10-year period at the Blue Ridge Regional Library system.

In January 2020, then-Martinsville Branch Manager Cecil Holland, now retired, provided a list of the most checked-out books in the preceding 10-year period. The books, with their authors and numbers of times they were checked out, were:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

10. “Tales from a Not-So-Glam TV Star” by Rachel Renee Russell, 275

9. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” by Jeff Kinney, 328