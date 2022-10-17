Dick & Willie gets $655,000

Henry County was awarded $655,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) on Monday to complete the Dick & Willie Trail.

“The Dick & Willie Trail is one of the most used parks in the region,” said Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner. “Henry County appreciates the financial support and the recognition of the value of outdoor amenities in improving the quality of life for our residents by the Appalachian Regional Commission.”

According to ARC, the project will complete the last mile of an existing 2.96-mile gap in the trail and includes improvements to the “Bike Barn” bike loan program.

“Thanks to the ARC grant and other outside funding sources, we will be able to complete Phase 6A of the Dick & Willie Trail,” said Tim Pace, Henry County director of engineering and mapping. “The majority of the grant will be used for construction-related activities such as grading, creation of the pathway and then the laying of the asphalt. After it is all said and done, we will have approximately 11 miles of continuous paved trail for our residents and visitors to enjoy.”

The rail trail’s name originated from a nickname for the Danville and Western Railway that once traveled the same path.

“Completing the D&W Trail will add to its appeal for visitors. ARC’s award of $665,000 to Henry County will increase the recreational and economic benefits of the trail,” U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) said in a release.

The grant was awarded through ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative directing funding to coal-impacted communities and was part of more than $4 million in federal funding awarded for four projects in Southwest Virginia.

“We are excited to support this investment in Southwest Virginia’s economic development. These funds will create jobs, increase recreational opportunities, improve public health and make necessary advancements for Virginia’s underserved communities as we continue to support increasingly diverse local economies,” Senators Mark Warner (D-Virginia) and Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) stated in a release.

Other grants include $1.5 million to the Appalachian Sustainable Development for the Food Sector Workforce Development in Central Appalachia Project to address new opportunities and challenges facing agricultural producers and food processors across Southwest Virginia; $1.5 million to the New River Valley Regional Commission for the New River Water Trail Expansion Project to construct or improve four public launches along the New River Trail in Fairlawn; and $500,000 to St. Mary’s Health Wagon for the Expansion of Dental Services for Central Appalachia Project to facilitate education and training of new dental professionals in Clintwood.