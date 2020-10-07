Dilapidated Dillard Street property that divided Martinsville City Council is under contract with new owner

The sale of a dilapidated house in Martinsville that had left a resident disillusioned and caused friction and strong words among members of Martinsville City Council appears to have come to a happy resolution.
A third-party buyer emerged to purchase the house on Dillard Street from Ebony Millner, who bought the property from the city, but that doesn’t mean all wounds caused by the process have healed that easily.
Millner’s plight came to full light at a City Council meeting in July when council member Danny Turner was ignored by other members when he suggested the city return the $7,500 Millner had paid for a piece of property that came with conditions she was unable to meet.
Council member Chad Martin went so far as to apologize to City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday and Zoning Administrator Kris Bridges for Turner’s going against them in defense of Millner after Turner accused Monday of "pulling one over" on Millner by selling her a home that had liens attached.
But real estate agent Bonnie Greenwalt now has the house under contract with a group that invests in properties to help people become homeowners by donating labor and materials to repair properties that otherwise would be uninhabitable. That group is going to buy the property and return Millner’s investment.
"Bonnie Greenwalt is the hero in all of this," Turner said. "She'll get 3% commission on a $7,500 piece of property when it's all done, and she's invested a great deal of time."
Greenwalt, who works for Berry Elliott Realtors in Martinsville, said Wednesday she is holding her breath.
"We've got a contract and if the title is clear and there are no hospital liens, then we should be fine," she said.
Monday confirmed late Wednesday that the city had agreed to engage in a new contract with the new property owner.
"The city will agree to a sale to a new purchaser on the same terms as those Ms. Millner agreed to: renovate the house, and live in it for 2 years afterwards,” he said.
Problem with deed
The fissure among the council emerged because the deed on file in the Martinsville Clerk's Office, prepared by Monday and signed on Oct. 9 by City Manager and Martinsville Land Bank Authority Director Leon Towarnicki, shows a house at 539 Dillard St. and an adjoining lot were sold to Millner for $7,500 on the conditions that Millner bring the property up to code within 12 months and occupy the home within 24 months.
Failure to meet those conditions would result in the ownership of the property, including any improvement, reverting to the city.
Turner explained that, when Millner learned the cost to renovate the property was far greater than expected, she decided to sell it. That's when she discovered a lien attributed to the previous owner was attached to the property.
The deed on file with the clerk's office states in all capital letters:
"THIS DEED WAS PREPARED WITHOUT THE BENEFIT OF A CURRENT TITLE EXAMINATION OR A CURRENT SURVEY."
Who is responsible?
Although the normal procedure in the transfer of real estate is for the buyer to conduct a title search before purchasing the property, which would reveal any such liens, Turner said he felt the city should have assumed that responsibility.
The lien turned out to be an error, but the matter quickly became confused with additional liens that were placed on the property after Millner purchased it.
"All it took was a phone call," Monday said to council members at the meeting. "The attorney that filed the lien on the property before Ms. Millner purchased it had been satisfied, and he said he had forgotten to file a release."
Monday went on to explain that, although the previous lien proved to be moot, additional liens had been placed against the property as a result of Millner's ownership.
"There are eight other judgments against Ebony Millner for $7,540.38," Monday said. "They all attached when she bought the property.
"Millner has never acknowledged any of the judgments, and it is certainly an impediment to obtain conventional financing."
Liens not to an end
Support Local Journalism
Millner said on Wednesday that the lien from the previous owner was not cleared from the title until August, and there were no liens on the property as a result of her ownership.
"They finally took it off," Millner said. "It's just been so distressing from all that's been said and the lies from the candidates."
Millner was referring to a City Council candidate forum at Mount Sinai Church last month, when James Richardson, the pastor of the church, brought up the matter.
"What, if any, responsibility do you see for the City Council in a situation like that?" Richardson asked the candidates.
Mayor Kathy Lawson stated that Monday had gotten the previous lien removed, and the council had given Millner an extension of time to sell the property.
Martin, the vice mayor, continued to explain.
"I don't think she [Millner] was very truthful," Martin said. "There's more to this than the general public knows.
"Danny Turner used this issue to try to make the city attorney look bad when it wasn't the city attorney's fault.
"She [Millner] looked over the contract, and she was asked if she was sure she wanted to do this, and the city attorney said there were three days set aside after you sign the contract that you can make that contract null and void.
"Then we hear three month's [later] there's an issue. I don't like how we were tried to make look bad about this situation when we made a good faith effort. All we were trying to do is help this young lady out.
"And what the public doesn't know - the Department of Social Services ... started calling the city and saying, 'Where's this money coming from?' So this is a bigger issue than what people are thinking.
"Nobody wants her to lose her house. Nobody even wants to bring up her personal issues, but when you start running at us and you're not telling the full truth -- I can't allow that to happen."
Ministry group
Greenwalt said she had sold several houses through a local private group that included like-minded members from various churches led by Bea Woodson, a former teacher at Albert Harris Middle School who resides in Roanoke but describes herself as "camping out in Martinsville."
"Miss Bonnie has this house [on Dillard Street] under contract, and it's going to a military veteran lady," Woodson said. "We want to raise about $9,000 [$7,500 for the house and $1,500 in closing costs], and we have people willing to help."
Woodson said she has been helping homeless people in the Martinsville and Henry County area become homeowners for the past four years.
"We don't have a ministry name yet - it's still in progress - we are low key," Woodson said. "People find me and ask me for empty houses.
"Just in the last three weeks, we found a home for a family that had been camping outside for the past two weeks and two weeks ago we helped a couple driving around with all their worldly goods in their car.
"We beg the realtor and the seller, and then we buy the house, then we fix it up."
Woodson said she has been inside the Dillard Street house and estimated a contractor would charge as much as $40,000 to bring the property up to code. Millner said she was quoted a price as high as $60,000.
"This is the kind of houses I fix," Woodson said. "A roof is better than no roof."
Woodson has no family ties to the area. She said she came to Martinsville to work and discovered the need of so many for proper housing.
"I prayed to God, what do you want me to do?" Woodson said. "Every month I have a new family."
Turner credited an article in the Bulletin with getting the ball rolling.
"It got all kinds of attention and a lot of people were interested," he said. "With this group that's got free labor, it's sort of like Habitat for Humanity."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.