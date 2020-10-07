Dilapidated Dillard Street property that divided Martinsville City Council is under contract with new owner

"We don't have a ministry name yet - it's still in progress - we are low key," Woodson said. "People find me and ask me for empty houses.

"Just in the last three weeks, we found a home for a family that had been camping outside for the past two weeks and two weeks ago we helped a couple driving around with all their worldly goods in their car.

"We beg the realtor and the seller, and then we buy the house, then we fix it up."

Woodson said she has been inside the Dillard Street house and estimated a contractor would charge as much as $40,000 to bring the property up to code. Millner said she was quoted a price as high as $60,000.

"This is the kind of houses I fix," Woodson said. "A roof is better than no roof."

Woodson has no family ties to the area. She said she came to Martinsville to work and discovered the need of so many for proper housing.

"I prayed to God, what do you want me to do?" Woodson said. "Every month I have a new family."

Turner credited an article in the Bulletin with getting the ball rolling.

"It got all kinds of attention and a lot of people were interested," he said. "With this group that's got free labor, it's sort of like Habitat for Humanity."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

