Dillard is chair, Givens is vice-chair

Donna Dillard will continue in her role as chair of the Martinsville City Public Schools (MCPS) board, and Yvonne Givens will serve as vice chair.

Givens nominated Dillard as chair during Monday’s school board meeting, and new board member Michael Williamson seconded the motion. The board voted unanimously.

Dillard then made a motion to elect Givens as vice-chair for the 2022-23 school year, seconded by Williamson and board member Anthony Jones, who participated over a phone call. The board unanimously passed the motion.

Invited to introduce himself, Williamson said he is a life-long resident of Martinsville and a 1982 graduate of Martinsville High School. He spent time in the Marine Corps, has been married 38 years and said he is “just excited about being on the school board.”

Jim Woods, the other new school board member, has lived in Martinsville since 2005. He has been the branch manager of the Martinsville library and a substitute teacher in Martinsville schools and served on Martinsville City Council for 2 years. “For me, as a person of faith, it is more important to talk about our responsibilities as citizens and one of them is engagement in the community … So, I’m excited about the job,” he said.

Yani Smith was voted to continue as the board’s clerk and Jill Collins as the deputy clerk for the 2022-23 school year.

In other matters:

The board voted to hold its regular meetings at 6:15 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. That’s 15 minutes later, but on the same day, as meetings have been held recently.

Talley spoke about school opening on Aug. 8. He said he toured all the buildings, thanking the custodians and staff who prepared them because they “look so nice.” The bus schedules will be ready on Thursday, he said.

Talley also said MCPS does not require a school supply checklist and if anyone sees a student who cannot get their own school supplies for any reason, the school system would provide them. Talley urged parents to call their children’s schools if they need anything and staff will make sure that “no one gets neglected.”

Dillard gave a reminder of dates:

July 26, summer school graduation

Aug. 2, convocation

Aug. 3 and 4, Clearview Early Learning Center open house

Aug. 4, open house for all other schools

Aug. 8, first day of school

Aug. 8, next regular school board meeting

The board then met in closed session to discuss consideration of the evaluation, employment, assignment and reassignment of employees.