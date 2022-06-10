Dillard named next director of 911 Center

Tierra Dillard, deputy director of the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center, has been named as its next director, effective July 1.

The trickle down of promotions began occurring when Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner was announced as the new county administrator effective upon the retirement of current administrator Tim Hall at the end of the month.

The current director of the 911 Center, Virgil "JR" Powell, was recently announced as the new deputy county administrator when Wagoner becomes the administrator.

Dillard has been the deputy director of the 911 Center of the past five years and will become not only the first woman to hold the position of director, but will also be the first Black person to be in charge of the emergency command center.

"I am honored to be chosen as the next director of the 911 center," said Dillard in a release. "As I enter this new role, I'm excited to continue working alongside our amazing team and I hope to serve not only as a leader, but as a role model for those who want to move up in this career field."

Dillard was hired as a dispatcher in 2008 and became an administrative communications technician in 2010 before becoming the deputy director in 2017.

"Tierra has a great work ethic, both personally and professionally, so choosing her to fill this position was an easy decision," said Chairman of the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Communications Center Board or Directors Ted Anderson in the release. "I know she will make us proud and the new director.

Dillard also works part-time as a Shelter Care Leader for a group home though the Anchor Commission in addition to her work at the 911 Center.

A graduate of Bassett High School, Dillard has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Old Dominion University and is pursuing a master's degree in public administration from Liberty University, the release stated.

Dillard is certified with the Virginia Criminal Information Network, the National Incident Management System and the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO). She is also qualified as an instructor for courses through the Department of Criminal Justice Services and APCO, the release said.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

