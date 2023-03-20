A fire that began in a garage on Dillons Fork Road spread to the apartment attached and caused a complete loss of the apartment, garage and a car inside.

The burned building is to the right of a mailbox listing an address of 2594 Dillons Fork Road. Henry County GIS lists the owner of the property as Bruce Barnes.

The 911 call came in at 2:27 p.m. Monday, Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company Deputy Chief Keith Sink said.

"This is going to be a total loss to the entire structure," Sink said: "The two-bay garage, automobile and the apartment upstairs."

A person who was inside at the time of the fire got out safely, and someone else who had been inside suffered from smoke inhalation until he or she got out to the front porch and was able to breathe well in the clear air, Sink said.

Sink said the cause of the fire is still not confirmed but may have been started by the use of a grinder tool in the garage that resulted in a spark.

"No foul play was expected at this time," Sink said. He added that when grinding it is important to keep a fire extinguisher close by and to have someone with you in case of emergency, and to look out for fire potentials.

Responding units were Fieldale Volunteer Fire Company, Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, Henry County Department of Public Safety, Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squad, Virginia State Police and Virginia Department of Transportation.