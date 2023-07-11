The annual life-size dinosaur experience at the Virginia Museum of Natural History is roaring back into town this year on July 21 and 22.

“The annual Dino Festival has long been the most popular event that the museum hosts and this year’s version won’t disappoint,” VMNH Visitor Services and Events Manager Robbie Hendrix-Wirt said.

The festival will be a two-day event packed with life-size casts of iconic creatures, dinosaur fossils, interactive displays staffed by expert paleontologists, dinosaur-themed activities and crafts, food trucks and access to the museum’s newest special exhibit Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days guests will be able to interact with a variety of dino-themed encounters.

“From the moment visitors step foot on museum grounds, they will be greeted with a festive atmosphere full of amazing dino-themed activities and dinosaur displays, including life-size cast skeletons of some of the most incredible dinosaurs to have ever roamed the earth, such as Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Acrocanthosaurus, and Allosaurus,” Hendrix-Wirt said.

The life-size casts set to be on display for the festival include:

Triceratops: a dinosaur that survived off of a diet of plants, which had a large frill and three horns. It lived during the Late Cretaceous period which was around 66 to 68 million years ago.

Stegosaurus and Acrocanthosaurus: large, meat-eating dinosaurs that lived in what is now North America in the Early Cretaceous period around 100 to 125 million years ago. They were both theropod dinosaurs, which means that it is a flesh-eater and is characterized by hollow bones and limbs with three toes.

Allosaurus: a large, carnivorous dinosaur from the Late Jurassic period, around 150 to 155 million years ago.

Tyrannosaurus rex (skull): a large, carnivorous dinosaur that lived in what is now western North America around 66 to 68 million years ago.

Dromaeosaurus (skull): a medium-size dinosaur that is closely related to the velociraptor and lived in what is now western United States and Alberta, Canada in the Late Cretaceous period around 74 to 77 million years ago.

Albertosaurus (skull): a tyrannosaurid theropod dinosaur that used to live in western North America in the Late Cretaceous period around 70 million years ago.

Edmontosaurus (skull): a duck-billed dinosaur that lived in western North America in the Cretaceous period around 66 to 73 million years ago.

Dunkleosteus (skull): an armored fish that lived around 360 to 380 million years ago and is part of the group of fish called placoderms.

Tylosaurus (skull): a large, sea-going lizard relative, and one of the biggest ocean predators in existence. The skull was almost 6 feet long, the body over 40 feet long and the mouth was full of sharp teeth allowing it to eat whatever it wanted, from fish to other large lizards.

But casts aren’t the only thing guests will be able to view at the festival.

A variety of actual dinosaur fossils, including the only fossil evidence that Tyrannosaurus rex and Triceratops engaged in battle, will be on display as well.

“The museum has a long history of conducting field work in Wyoming, which has yielded a tremendous amount of sauropod or long-necked fossil material, as well as other herbivore and carnivore fossil material,” VMNH Assistant Curator of Paleontology Dr. Adam Pritchard said. “We’re very excited to show off these specimens during Dino Festival.”

Event attendees will also have the option to partake in face painting, balloon animals, souvenir opportunities, a Dino Festival photo booth and other dino-themed activities and crafts.

“Dino Festival is the perfect blend of a dino-themed entertainment experience and an exceptional scientific learning opportunity,” Hendrix-Wirt said. “The event provides visitors with an incredibly fun, festive atmosphere, while also providing them with the scientific expertise and actual scientific specimens that create an incredibly impactful learning experience they won’t soon forget.”

Admission is $10 per adult and $5 for ages 3 to 17, seniors ages 60 and up college students. Admission is free to children under age 3, museum members and members of museums and science centers that participate in the ASTC Passport program.

For more information visit vmnh.net.