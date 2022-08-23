 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DMV offers free VIN engraving Wednesday

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is partnering with the Virginia State Police's (VSP) Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) program to conduct free VIN etching at the Martinsville DMV Customer Service Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

VIN etching is the permanent engraving of a vehicle identification number (VIN) onto a vehicle’s windshield and windows. The process of VIN etching includes developing a stencil of your VIN number which is then used to etch or engrave the VIN onto the windows of your vehicle.

This process helps to deter theft. When VIN etching has been performed, a thief is less likely to steal your vehicle because they would first need to replace the VIN-etched glass, a time-consuming and expensive task. Many insurance agencies offer a discount if your vehicle is protected by VIN etching.

