Do you know who owns this dog?

Wednesday afternoon someone found an emaciated dog in Ridgeway and took it to the Martinsville Henry County SPCA at 132 Joseph Martin Highway.

SPCA Executive Director E.C. Stone, said he estimates the dog is about 4 or 5 years old and is asking the public for any information as to who the owners might be.

If you have any information, you are asked to call either the SPCA at 276-638-0490 or Henry County Animal Control at 276-656-4266.

Stone says you do not have to identify yourself when you call if you don't want to.