Do you trust the fables or the 'word'?

Do you follow fables or do you follow the truth?
Peter, in 2 Peter 1:16-21, talks about how people either follow cunning fables, or they base their lives on the truth of God and his word.
Fables are fairy tales. Fables can lure us into a false sense of security. It is a fable, for example, for many to believe in eternal heaven but not an eternal hell. It is a fable, very popular today, that says everyone makes it to heaven regardless of how they have lived because a loving God cannot send anyone to hell.
And yet, we have the words of the apostles, who were eyewitnesses of Jesus and His glory, and these words came down from God Himself to show us the right way to live.
In verses 16-21, Peter says, “For we did not follow cunningly devised fables when we made known to you the power and coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, but were eyewitnesses of His majesty. For He received from God the Father honor and glory when such a voice came to Him from the Excellent Glory: 'This is My beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.'
"And we heard this voice which came from heaven when we were with Him on the holy mountain. And so we have the prophetic word confirmed, which you do well to heed as a light that shines in a dark place, until the day dawns and the morning star rises in your hearts; knowing this first, that no prophecy of Scripture is of any private interpretation, for prophecy never came by the will of man, but holy men of God spoke as they were moved by the Holy Spirit.”
Fables come from men. The word of God is just that.
This is his word that he spoke to men of old, prophets and apostles, and we all do well when we follow the God-given, inspired words of the Lord, spoken through the Holy Spirit.
Once, while taking a tour of Mammoth Cave, the tour guide turned off all the lights and then turned the flashlight on her phone. You would be amazed how bright that light looked in a totally dark cave where you could not even see your hand in front of your face.
Peter tells us this is the way it is with the word of God. His word becomes a bright light in a very dark world as you and I wait for the return of our Lord.
We have his word made sure and revealed in his son, and so we can trust this word with our very lives, our hearts, our minds and our souls.
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.