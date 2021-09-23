Do you trust the fables or the 'word'?

Do you follow fables or do you follow the truth?

Peter, in 2 Peter 1:16-21, talks about how people either follow cunning fables, or they base their lives on the truth of God and his word.

Fables are fairy tales. Fables can lure us into a false sense of security. It is a fable, for example, for many to believe in eternal heaven but not an eternal hell. It is a fable, very popular today, that says everyone makes it to heaven regardless of how they have lived because a loving God cannot send anyone to hell.

And yet, we have the words of the apostles, who were eyewitnesses of Jesus and His glory, and these words came down from God Himself to show us the right way to live.

In verses 16-21, Peter says, “For we did not follow cunningly devised fables when we made known to you the power and coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, but were eyewitnesses of His majesty. For He received from God the Father honor and glory when such a voice came to Him from the Excellent Glory: 'This is My beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.'