Doctor: Caution still warranted during COVID-19 pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, it’s just a matter of time before the omicron variant arrives in the local area, said Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, Market Chief Medical Officer for Sovah-Health, speaking in a community Zoom briefing on Wednesday.

We are “entering our sophomore year of COVID-19, and that’s not a continuation that I want to happen,” she said.

A little more than 30 patients are hospitalized in Martinsville and Danville for COVID-19, she said, with two-thirds in Martinsville. “About 80% of those are unvaccinated.”

People who have not been vaccinated are 4.3 times more likely to get the disease, she said. Slightly over 1% of people who have been vaccinated get COVID-19. “COVID-19 vaccinations continue to prevent 9 out of 10 COVID-19 deaths.”

The delta variant continues to be the dominant variant healthcare officials are seeing locally, she said. The omicron variant has been confirmed in Virginia but not yet locally, but “it’s just a matter of time.”

“The delta variant seems to be a little more aggressive in the nature and its contagiousness. Omicron appears to be similar, but there is a predisposition to patients that have previously had COVID-19,” but the reason why is not known.

The omicron variant will not be the last variant to come, Gunn-Nolan warned: “as long as COVID-19 is allowed to continue to infect, it will continue to mutate.”

Gunn-Nolan said that people should get tested after experiencing any symptoms, not just fever. Gastro-intestinal symptoms also can occur with COVID-19, she said.

Especially as the weather is changing, a lot of patients have thought they just had sinus infections or colds, when they really had COVID-19, she said. Tests are easy to come across now, so people with any types of symptoms should get tested before gathering with family “and think about the consequences of that gathering.”

COVID-19 can be similar to the flu, but has a 14-day course, “so it’s the flu ramped up. No one wants to go through that.”

A change in the types of patients who are coming in for COVID, she said, are that more often people come in after the 14-day quarantine period with “post-COVID syndrome. … These patients progress rather quickly, and unfortunately, not all of them are able to overcome that battle.”

Post-Covid syndrome “is a little different for everyone,” she said. People with it “are more likely to be short of breath, a superimposed bacterial pneumonia. COVID-19 does a lot of things in the body. Because of the amount of inflammation that occurs, there’s also what we call hypercoagulability.”

That means blood is more likely to clot, she said, which is dangerous because it can lead to a pulmonary embolism and increases the risk of a heart attack.

As far as treatments go, “there’s an optimistic look for those that are talking about the new Pfizer pill that was released to help combat COVID-19,” she said. More information from the Food and Drug Administration is needed on it.

“The expectation that this is the end-all, be-all and cure-all -- that is not it,” she said, “but we do hope that is has just as good data to help save lives. Preliminarily it does,” but it has side effects.

She stressed the importance of being vaccinated and then getting the booster shot.

“What the booster shots do is remind your body who the bad guy is and who the enemy is. In other terms, it recruits the army so they’re more prepared to fight that fight with a little bit more specificity of who and what they’re fighting.

“As COVID-19 continues to mutate, it’s like putting on a different disguise, and your body needs to make sure it’s able to recognize, without a doubt, who the bad guy is. Those boosters help your body” to remain prepared to fight the disease.

A person can get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time, she said.

She encouraged good hygiene, mask-wearing and frequent handwashing, as well as being vaccinated. “We want everyone to gather together safely this holiday so that they can be together another year,” she said.

In the West Piedmont Health District, as measured Thursday on the Virginia Department of Health website:

Henry County has had 7,351 documented cases, with 475 hospitalizations and 190 deaths.

Martinsville has had 2,297 cases, with 187 hospitalizations and 94 deaths.

Patrick County has had 2,411 cases, with 138 hospitalizations and 61 deaths.

Franklin County has had 6,935 cases, with 285 hospitalizations and 117 deaths.

As far as vaccinations go:

In Henry County, 16.6% of children ages 5-17 have been fully vaccinated; ages 5 and older, 48.9%; 12 and older, 52.9%; 18 and older, 54.8%; and 65 and older, 68%.

In Martinsville, 17.3% of children ages 5-17 are fully vaccinated; ages 5 and older, 58.7%; 12 and older, 65.4% of residents are fully vaccinated; ages 18 and older, 68.7%; 65 and older, 95.8%.

In Patrick County, 11.9% of children ages 5-17 are fully vaccinated; for ages 5 and older, 40.8%; 12 and older, 43.6%; 18 and older, 45.4%; and 65 and older, 58.6%.

In Franklin County, 16.6% of children ages 5-11 are fully vaccinated; for ages 5 and older, 48.5%; 12 and older, 52.2%; 18 and older, 54.1%; and 65 and older, 72.2%.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.