Dog severely mistreated

Even though a badly mistreated dog has been adopted, the Henry County Sheriff's Office is still looking for the prior owner or owners.

The Franklin County Humane Society took possession of the dog on Nov. 24 and named her Mercy Jean.

They said she had been a stray for over a week at the intersection of Cresthill Drive and Riverside Drive in Bassett near the Blackberry Road area.

When Mercy Jean was brought to Franklin County she was found to be emaciated, her nails were painted hot pink and she was discovered to have been a victim of bestiality or sexual abuse. Injuries to her face led them to believe something caustic had been thrown in her face, causing burns to her skin, eyes and tongue, the Franklin County Humane Society said on their Facebook page.

Mercy Jean was taken to a veterinarian and after x-rays Mercy Jean underwent emergency surgery, they said.

Anyone with information as to who may have been responsible for causing, or allowing to be caused, the injuries to Mercy Jean is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751, the Franklin County Humane Society at 540-489-3491, or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.

The Crimestoppers program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to the crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.