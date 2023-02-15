The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is expanding into Patrick County, where it will deliver books monthly to children up to 5 years old.

Funds for the program were raised to “ensure every child in Patrick County that meets the age requirements will have a book mailed to them each month,” a release stated.

“We are excited to bring this nationally acclaimed program to Patrick County to assist our future generation with literacy skills that help them have a bright future,” Patrick County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rebecca Adcock said. “Reading is fundamental and this program ensures kids from all backgrounds have equal access to books.”

More than $6,000 was raised through a collaboration between the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce, One Family Productions, Step Inc., Stuart Rotary and residents.

“The collaborative effort between the four organizations with support from a diverse steering committee will ensure the program is a success, both in getting the word out, enrolling kids and fundraising to cover the costs,” the release stated.

“One Family Productions is proud to be a part of the collaborative team spearheading this outreach as its purpose aligns closely with our mission to support community enrichment. We are amazed by the incredible support of the community rallying behind the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and we know its implementation will have lasting impacts in the lives of children across Patrick County,” One Family Productions President Sarah Wray said.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library launched in 1995 and since then has “become the preeminent early childhood book-gifting program in the world,” according to the release. The program has gifted nearly 200 million free books in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and Ireland.

It now mails more than 2 million “high-quality, age-appropriate books” each month with the purpose to create a love of reading and inspire children to “dream more, learn more, care more and be more,” according to the release.

To enroll a child into the program, fill out an application. Applications are available at the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce office, 334 Patrick Ave; the Patrick County Library branch library, 116 West Blue Ridge Street; and at patrickchamber.com. An application may take a few months to process.

Step Inc. is the fiscal agent and will be collecting donations for the program. Contributions should be made out payable to STEP Inc, noting DPIL in the memo line and sent to 200 Dent Street Rocky Mount, VA 24151.

The program will kick out with a program from 2-4 p.m. on March 5 at the Reynolds Homestead. The event will feature arts, crafts, STEM activities and more. Admission is $5.

For more information visit patrickchamber.com, imaginationlibrary.com or call the office 276-694-6012.