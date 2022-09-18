Domestic stabbing results in brother's arrest

A father and son were stabbed in the parking lot of the Patrick Henry Mall by another family member on Friday.

Martinsville police officers responded to the Family Dollar store at 730 E. Church St. at 6:22 p.m., and when they arrived a man dropped what appeared to be a yellow box cutter. When officers walked up closer, they discovered two men suffering from stab wounds, a police report stated.

One man was sitting in the passenger seat of the car with stab wounds to the back of the head, across the nose and on both arms, and the other victim had a deep laceration going down the side of one of his fingers and a scrape across the bottom of his eye, the report said.

One person identified himself as Catorae Haislup, 25, of 76 Haislip Lane in Axton. Haislip told police he had gotten into an argument with his brother, Chaz Haislup, 19, of the same address, at Kroger, the report stated.

Catorae Haislip said when they arrived at the Family Dollar store, he and his brother got into another argument inside their 1982 Oldsmobile and the two got out of the car and “began getting into each other’s faces,” the release stated.

Chaz Haislup “then pulled out a yellow box cutter from his person and began swinging the box cutter at his brother, Catorae, in a downward motion, striking him in the back of the head, the nose, and on his arms,” the report said.

His father, Roy Haislup, 51, got out of the vehicle and got between the two while they were fighting and in the process of Chaz trying to stab Catorae, he struck his father, leaving a deep laceration to one of his fingers and cut him below his left eye, the report said.

MPD Officer Austin Vernon wrote in the report that Roy and Catorae gave similar statement and when the officer’s read Chaz his rights, he asked if he could tell his side of the story.

“He admitted to stabbing his brother because he was getting bullied at home and the two are always constantly arguing and fighting, and today he had enough and decided to stand up for himself,” Vernon wrote. “When asked where the box cutter came from, he stated that he kept it on his person because he was afraid of his brother and wanted to have it on him in case they ever got into an argument.”

Chaz Haislup was charged with malicious wounding and unlawful wounding.