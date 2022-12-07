Don't Count Me Out holds workshop to display mementos of lost loved ones

Don’t Count Me Out’s (DCMO) Surviving the Holidays event helped family members commemorate their loved ones through creating shadow memory boxes.

Saturday at the Sportsman Club on Fayette Street in Martinsville, Michelle and Eugene Grant led people step-by-step through a tangible way of keeping memories always within view.

The goal of this year’s event was “trying to help people that lost a loved one put their lost loved one in a shadow memory box” to helped them get through the holidays, Michelle Grant said. People put pictures as well as special items such as cellphones, wallets, hats, glasses or other things that the person had kept with them all the time.

DCMO provided the shadow boxes and decorations such as hearts and butterflies to “make it look neat and cute,” Grant added.

DCMO was created by the Grants in 2014 after their son, Eugene Laquan “Quan” Jones, was killed in a gun violence incident on Nov. 18, 2013. Her son was an organ donor and after his death, the Grants began going to organ donor meetings that were intended to support grieving friends and relatives of organ donors.

Michelle Grant wanted to create a similar type of group that held support meetings, but one that was open up to a larger group of people, not just the families of organ donors, she said. Thus, DCMO was born. The name came was chosen by Grant and her husband in memory of her son.

Each year, DCMO holds a basketball tournament in April to commemorate loved ones and to raise money. Teams have to be named after a lost loved one. The money raised is used for scholarships every year to local high schools, Bassett High School, Martinsville High School and Magna Vista High School, she said.

Before the pandemic, DCMO held regular grief meetings but they have been on hold since then. Grant said that the group needs to “get that started back up” again soon. At those meetings, DCMO usually gets a speaker to come and talk to attendees.

The Surviving the Holidays event is different in that attendees create commemorative items for their loved ones. They occur annually during the holiday season. Some items they’ve made in past years include decorative pillows and Christmas ornaments.

Grant said that the events and meetings that DCMO holds provide its attendees with “therapy and it helps them … so they’ll have something there showing their lost loved one and they can look at it all the time.”

“I feel like where it helped me when I first did it. It helped me to start loving to do stuff like that more,” she added. “Trying to get out and keep my lost loved one’s memory alive … We don’t want him to just die and we forget all about him or forget all about them. We want to keep their memory alive.”