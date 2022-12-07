 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Don't Count Me Out holds workshop to display mementos of lost loved ones

The holidays can be a difficult, stressful time for many. But for those struggling with grief, this time of year can be unbearable.

Don’t Count Me Out’s (DCMO) Surviving the Holidays event helped family members commemorate their loved ones through creating shadow memory boxes.

Saturday at the Sportsman Club on Fayette Street in Martinsville, Michelle and Eugene Grant led people step-by-step through a tangible way of keeping memories always within view.

The goal of this year’s event was “trying to help people that lost a loved one put their lost loved one in a shadow memory box” to helped them get through the holidays, Michelle Grant said. People put pictures as well as special items such as cellphones, wallets, hats, glasses or other things that the person had kept with them all the time.

DCMO provided the shadow boxes and decorations such as hearts and butterflies to “make it look neat and cute,” Grant added.

Memory box

Ashley Jones (from left, back row), Vanessa Carter, Rosa Wheeler, Josephine Pilson, Shirley Stockton, Kaye Morehead, Patricia Inabinette, Paris Morehead (from left, front row), Kylie Keel and Londan Bervine made memory boxes to remember family members or friends who have died during a workshop held by Don't Count Me Out.

DCMO was created by the Grants in 2014 after their son, Eugene Laquan “Quan” Jones, was killed in a gun violence incident on Nov. 18, 2013. Her son was an organ donor and after his death, the Grants began going to organ donor meetings that were intended to support grieving friends and relatives of organ donors.

Michelle Grant wanted to create a similar type of group that held support meetings, but one that was open up to a larger group of people, not just the families of organ donors, she said. Thus, DCMO was born. The name came was chosen by Grant and her husband in memory of her son.

Photo memory boxes

De' Kerea Bruce (from left), Shanice Flood, My 'Keriya Bruce and Nanniah Whittle all made memory boxes for loved ones.

Each year, DCMO holds a basketball tournament in April to commemorate loved ones and to raise money. Teams have to be named after a lost loved one. The money raised is used for scholarships every year to local high schools, Bassett High School, Martinsville High School and Magna Vista High School, she said.

Before the pandemic, DCMO held regular grief meetings but they have been on hold since then. Grant said that the group needs to “get that started back up” again soon. At those meetings, DCMO usually gets a speaker to come and talk to attendees.

Box made at the event

This photo memory box was made at the event by Vanessa Carter for her husband, Marvin Carter.

The Surviving the Holidays event is different in that attendees create commemorative items for their loved ones. They occur annually during the holiday season. Some items they’ve made in past years include decorative pillows and Christmas ornaments.

Commemoration memorabilia

Michelle and Eugene have made an assortment of shadowboxes and photo collections to honor their son, Eugene Laquan “Quan” Jones, who died in 2013. The couple started Don’t Count Me Out to help people cope with grieving the deaths of family members and close friends.
Memory box from event

This memory box was made in commemoration of Vanessa Carter’s mother, Evangelist Roxie Schoefield.

Grant said that the events and meetings that DCMO holds provide its attendees with “therapy and it helps them … so they’ll have something there showing their lost loved one and they can look at it all the time.”

Eugene and Michelle Grant

Event organizers Eugene Grant (from left), holding granddaughter Alaiya Jones, and Michelle Grant made these shadow boxes and photo collages to honor the memory of their son, Eugene Laquan “Quan” Jones, who died in 2013. On Saturday, they showed others how to make shadowboxes to display special mementos of loved ones.

“I feel like where it helped me when I first did it. It helped me to start loving to do stuff like that more,” she added. “Trying to get out and keep my lost loved one’s memory alive … We don’t want him to just die and we forget all about him or forget all about them. We want to keep their memory alive.”

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

