A woman went unresponsive and a door was ripped off its hinge Saturday at a local funeral home.

Beth Hairston, manager of Wright’s Funeral Service and Crematory on Greensboro Road, said, “We’ve had a member of the general public come into the funeral home and come unresponsive.” The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded quickly, and “a big thanks to my staff for their quick response as well.”

During times of bereavement “It’s a lot of emotions, and grief makes people do some things they wouldn’t normally do,” she said.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Martinsville City Police Department responded.

“On of the family members got irate. Property got damaged,” an unidentified Sheriff’s Office officer told Star News. The unresponsive woman was taken to Sovah-Martinsville, he added.

At the main entrance a metal-framed glass door had come off the top hinge and was hanging a couple of inches out from the doorway even as the door was in closed position.

The suspect has been identified, and the case is being investigated, the officer said.

The funeral for Adrian Orlando Hairston was going on at the time.