Dr. George Scouras, Longtime Martinsville High School team physician, passes away

Dr. George P. Scouras was on the sidelines of just about every Martinsville High School (MHS) sporting event for nearly 50 years. It’s believed he was part of about 16 state championships during his time with the Bulldogs.
As the school's team physician, he is seen in dozens of team photos throughout the years, and his official portrait hangs outside the Martinsville Middle School gym alongside other MHS legends.
“If either one of us had a nickel for every game, every Martinsville football, basketball, soccer, baseball… If we had a nickel for every time that he went we wouldn’t have to work,” Scouras’s son, Pete Scouras, said in a June interview. “He went all the time.”
“Doc” Scouras passed away on Saturday at the age of 89.
Scouras, originally from Charlottesville, was a graduate of the University of Virginia, where he played lacrosse. He moved to Martinsville in 1960 to join the family medical practice of Dr. Pierre Sprinkle. Two years later he was approached by former MHS football coach J.B. Heldreth about being the team’s doctor. The next year, he joined the school’s boys basketball team as their physician.
For the next four decades, until he retired from practicing medicine in 2004, he was as dedicated a member of both teams as any player or coach. He would ride the bus with the team to away games and often offer free physicals and medical help for athletes injured in games.
“He loved it. He just loved it. He loved helping the kids,” Pete Scouras said.
Dr. Scouras was honored in 2010 with his portrait at the school and a proclamation from former Martinsville City Mayor Kim Adkins who declared October 17, 2010, “Dr. George Scouras Day” in the city.
“He’s the only one on that wall that’s not a coach,” MHS athletic director Tommy Golding said in a June interview. “That’s how highly regarded that man is in Martinsville.”
"There's only one word that describes Doc Scouras, and it's 'icon,'" former MHS basketball coach Troy Wells said at the 2010 ceremony. "I've never met a finer man or a finer friend. ... You can't say enough good things about Doc Scouras."
Scouras’s son, Pete, was the MHS boys soccer coach for 30 years before resigning the position over the summer. In a June interview with the Bulletin about his decision to step down, Pete Scouras talked about his father’s legacy at the school.
The elder Scouras last attended a Martinsville game in 2019, when he went to Smith River Sports Complex to watch his son coach the Bulldogs in the Region 2C championship, a game they won.
“That meant the world to me,” Pete Scouras said of having his dad there.
“I had times when I was not sure and he’d say, ‘Son, you signed up for it. Just do your best.’ He helped me a lot.
“I guess I get the apple and the tree thing. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree as far as Bulldog pride goes because we both have it, big time. And always will.”
In addition
to his work as a medical professional, Dr. Scouras was a longtime member of Christ Episcopal Church in Martinsville where, according to an online obituary, he served on the Vestry, as an usher and enjoyed Bible study.
"I am not qualified to talk about Dr. George Scouras’s impressive medical career, his dedication to the local football team, or any of the other amazing things that he accomplished before I met him in 2016," wrote former Christ Episcopal priest the Rev. Nicholas Hull in an email. "I can attest that his smile and generosity are unbelievably genuine, and he had a rare disposition that immediately put those around him at ease."
"Well over a year ago, we had an informal gathering at his home, and I thought I would bring my infant son to meet him and the rest of the group," Hull wrote. "To everyone’s surprise George carefully and slowly moved to the chair close to his guitar and started to play for the amused baby. Not only was my son enamored with his playing and presence, but so was everyone else. Before the end of the first song everyone was crowded into that one room to be with George. His playing was good, but that wasn’t the magnet that attracted us, it was him.
"George is a gift to the world for the time that we shared with him. We will never play guitar like him, or greet others with his signature 'howdy partner' like he could, but we are better for have known him, for which I give thanks to God."
Sue Rosser, a longtime friend of Scouras and his wife of 65 years, Celia, echoed those sentiments. Rosser attended church with the Scourases and has known the family for more than 40 years.
"George was the epitome of kindness, always wanting to help others in any way," Rosser, of Martinsville, said via email. "He would brighten any room with his warm, caring smile. Knowing him was truly a blessing to all who were so fortunate. If only this world had more like him. He will be greatly missed."
As well as by his wife and son, Dr. Scouras is survived by daughters Irene and Connie, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
An online obituary says a memorial service for Dr. Scouras will be held at a later date.
“I've enjoyed every minute of it," Dr. Scouras said at the 2010 ceremony of his time with the Bulldogs. "I enjoy sports, but I also looked at it as a way to pay the community back, because Martinsville and Henry County had been so good to me and my family.
"I wouldn't trade one minute of the time I spent in the school system. We've had some ups, we've had some downs, but we've always had good people.”
