Dr. George Scouras, Longtime Martinsville High School team physician, passes away

"George is a gift to the world for the time that we shared with him. We will never play guitar like him, or greet others with his signature 'howdy partner' like he could, but we are better for have known him, for which I give thanks to God."

Sue Rosser, a longtime friend of Scouras and his wife of 65 years, Celia, echoed those sentiments. Rosser attended church with the Scourases and has known the family for more than 40 years.

"George was the epitome of kindness, always wanting to help others in any way," Rosser, of Martinsville, said via email. "He would brighten any room with his warm, caring smile. Knowing him was truly a blessing to all who were so fortunate. If only this world had more like him. He will be greatly missed."

As well as by his wife and son, Dr. Scouras is survived by daughters Irene and Connie, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

An online obituary says a memorial service for Dr. Scouras will be held at a later date.

“I've enjoyed every minute of it," Dr. Scouras said at the 2010 ceremony of his time with the Bulldogs. "I enjoy sports, but I also looked at it as a way to pay the community back, because Martinsville and Henry County had been so good to me and my family.

"I wouldn't trade one minute of the time I spent in the school system. We've had some ups, we've had some downs, but we've always had good people.”

