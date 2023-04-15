Dr. Greg Hodges is officially sworn in as president of Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC), after two years on the job.

Hodges is only the fourth president of the community college even though it was founded in 1962.

On Friday, Virginia Community College System President Dr. David Dore swore Hodges in as the president of P&HCC in front of P&HCC faculty, guests and family.

“What an ideal choice for president,” Dore said. “Greg really knows, I think, every inch of this college.”

“It was a truly great day for Martinsville and Henry County when, from this national search that netted over 60 applicants, the chosen one was Dr. Hodges, our native son,” Keynote Speaker and Carlisle School Head of School Grace Agnew said.

Agnew had been one of Hodges' teachers in the Henry County Public Schools system.

“When I first encountered Greg Hodges, I would have described him as zealous, inspired, driven and passionate about learning,” Agnew said. “Whatever task given, he completed with unbridled passion. Whatever case that became of interest to him he championed with tenacity.”

“Through the roles Dr. Hodges as assumed … He has embraced the mission of Patrick and Henry Community College to give everyone—faculty, students and staff—the opportunity to learn and develop skills so communities are strengthened,” P&HCC Associate Professor of English Joyce Staples said.

P&HCC Student Amirhossein Poat said that as an international student, he has had the best possible experience thanks to Hodges.

“I know that his moto is that every student should feel like he or she is family here at P&H,” Poat added.

Hodges was a first-generation college student when he attended The College of William & Mary to get his bachelor’s degree in education and theater & speech; master’s degrees in Biblical studies and educational leadership; and a doctorate degree in educational leadership and administration for higher education from Trident University.

Hodges worked as an elementary school teacher for 12 years before transitioning to higher education at P&HCC.

At P&HCC, Hodges has held a wide variety of positions such as: vice president of academic and student success services; vice president of institutional advancement, effectiveness, and campus life; executive director of the P&HCC Foundation; dean of academic success and college transfer; dean of developmental education and transitional programs; assistant dean of arts, science, and business technology; coordinator of P&HCC’s quality enhancement plan for SACSCOC reaccreditation; and adjunct professor and full time professor of early childhood education.

“As an academic leader who is passionate about the transformative power of higher education he has stepped into this new role ready to lead this institution and create opportunities to develop ideas, innovations that drive our economy and our society forward,” Agnew said.

“We are indeed fortunate to have him as our new president and I’m excited to see the positive impact he will continue to have on our students, faculty, staff, college and our community,” P&HCC Foundation Board Chairman Ron Haley said.