The new SPCA Director of Medical Health and Lead Veterinarian of Louise R. Lester Spay/Neuter Clinic is Dr. Jerri Anne Hill. She is a 2007 Carlisle School honors graduate and a high honor graduate of Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. She was an associate veterinarian at Central Animal Hospital in Eden, N.C. Hill, her husband and their daughter live on the family farm in Madison, N.C.