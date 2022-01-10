Dr. Roer Morrison, said to be area's longest-serving pastor, remembered as "the epitome of commitment"

The long-time Martinsville pastor known as “The Professor” of preachers has died.

The Rev. Dr. Roer Morrison was 91 years old and had been the pastor of Mt. Olive Holy Church in Martinsville for 69 years.

His death came “all of a sudden,” said his son, James “Dan” Morrison: “Unfortunately he got sick on Wednesday of last week and passed Sunday night at 7:30.”

Roer and Roberta Morrison, who live between Martinsville and Leatherwood, started Mt. Olive more than six decades in an old army barracks. In the 1960s they moved into a church building in Figsboro, then the present location on Cabell Street in Martinsville in the early 1980s.

Dr. Morrison was a regular speaker at worship services and revivals across the region.

He was “the oldest living pastor in the city,” his son said. “No one had pastored as long as he had and lived as long as he had and still pastored. He’s an icon. He produced a lot of sons and daughters in the ministry.”

One of them was Pastor Avery Preston, the senior pastor of Greater Love Ministries in Martinsville.

“Dr. Morrison was the epitome of patience, love, humility, grace, and selflessness,” Preston said. “These traits were the things that embodied him and made him the great leader that commanded respect from all those that he encountered.

“We have truly lost great leader and legend in our community that every young minister should try to emulate.”

Three of his disciples went on to become bishops, Dan Morrison said: Fred Kidd, Boyce White and Jeff Gravely.

Morrison’s longevity in the ministry showed that he was “the epitome of commitment,” said the Rev. Charles Whitfield of First Baptist East Martinsville. Until the pandemic halted in-person gatherings, Mt. Olive, First Baptist and Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Axton held a joint Easter sunrise fellowship service for over three decades.

“I don’t think anyone could beat his level of commitment,” Whitfield said. “Among preachers he was known as ‘The Professor.’ He was a Biblical scholar, which is certainly a rarity these days.” His influence was strong among pastors and parishioners alike.

“He was a walking King James version translation of the Bible, very versed in scriptures,” Whitfield said, with a “keen insight, not only being able to quote it but being able to understand it and then teach it.”

“He was out for soul-winning,” his son said. “He emphasized love and unity, and he met no strangers.

“He was a down-to-earth guy and a hard worker. He labored hard:” Roer Morrison had been the head custodian for Martinsville Junior High School, and after he retired from 24 years of service for city schools, he owned a landscaping business.

He continued as the pastor of Mount Olive until his retirement from the church in July, after 69 years as its pastor. His son was installed as pastor there in August.

“He impacted a lot of lives in this city,” Dan Morrison said. “He was a great warrior that will be missed.”

Roer and Roberta Morrison’s other children are Larry Morrison of Martinsville, Towanda Morrison, who lives next door to them, and the late Mildred Morrison. They have five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren – “and a host of nieces and nephews,” said Roberta Morrison, who had joined her son for the telephone interview.

Visitation will be at Hairston Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, and then at Mt. Olive, where he will lie in state, from 4-8 p.m. The funeral will be at noon Friday in the CRV Memorial Chapel at Hairston.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.