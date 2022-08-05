DRBA improves South Martinsville River Access

A local Smith River access point has been improved to make it easier to use, whether for getting boats in and out of the water, or just having a picnic lunch.

Dan River Basin Association (DRBA) held a ribbon cutting Wednesday for the Riverside Family Area at the South Martinsville River Access at 280 Tensbury Drive, and held family fun activities and demonstrations afterward.

A small crowd of around 20 adults and children joined DRBA staff for the ribbon cutting, live snakes and macroinvertebrates, some educational booklets and a paddle in the river.

Through a grant from The Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia and Monogram Loves Kids Foundation, DRBA was able to completely transform the river access area. DRBA Education Outreach Manager Krista Hodges said that eight months ago the access had brick steps that were unsafe and unstable, which made it difficult for people to get their boats into the water.

“We hired a contractor to build these steps … And then add a boat slide so people can safely get down the steps here,” Hodges said.

“Again, if you would have come here eight months ago, this would not have been here. There were no picnic tables or anything like that, but if you were to come here you would have seen people actually do use this site for picnicking,” she said. Off to the side of the boat ramp and steps, DRBA had built a shelter with picnic tables and chairs where families and people from local businesses can come and eat their lunch with a river view.

Hodges said that DRBA knew the site needed some improvements because, since it’s been in existence for a long time and was getting good usage from the Smith River Fest, they were able to see that people were “having a hard time” getting into the river with their gear.

“We knew that this access needed improvements, and that’s when we wrote a grant to The Community Foundation,” she said. The grant focused on “providing this for children and their families to be able to enjoy and spend time outside in nature” enjoying the river scenery.

DRBA applied through The Community Foundation’s Letter of Intent Process and “based on our focus areas, the foundation thought that this was a great need right here in this area to families’ access to recreational activities,” Community Foundation Director of Grants and Donor Engagement Michelle Eberly said.

The money came from the foundation’s unrestricted Community Catalyst Funds, and Eberly said that the foundation was “thrilled to be able to make this come to fruition” and that she thinks “it looks great.”

After the ribbon cutting, they held what Hodges called a “mini river experience.” DRBA Virginia Program Manager Brian Williams brought out some kayaks and a canoe and taught some of the children how to paddle in the river.

Hodges and Williams taught the children about macroinvertebrates, aquatic insects and crustaceans that are present in the Smith River, and then they showed around locally found snakes and supervised people holding them.

DRBA also installed a learning station attached to two informational signs. One shows the life cycle of a frog and the other displays animal tracks that might be encountered around the river.