DRBA sets paddle on Philpott for July

A four-mile paddle on Philpott Lake has been scheduled by the Dan River Basin Association’s (DRBA) First Saturday Outing on July 2.

The event, open to the public without charge, will begin at 9 a.m. at the Ryan’s Branch launch on Fairy Stone Park Road.

From Ryan’s Branch Recreation Area, paddlers will head out on the lake to Calico Rock, described by the DRBA as a “blue gem, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains and surrounded by forested shores.

The Virginia Department of Tourism says Calico Rock is located on the northern tip of Philpott Lake and is a 200 foot cliff that towers along the shoreline not far from Runnett Bag. The rocks’ colors give this site its name and are best viewed from the water.

DRBA board member and avid kayaker Wayne Kirkpatrick is the coordinator of the event.

“The lake is always beautiful with deep, clear water. After launching at Ryan’s Branch, we will turn north under Union Bridge and follow the shoreline on the right. After paddling the first mile, leaving the main channel of the lake, the right shoreline gets steeper and paddlers are rewarded with an enormous rock wall rising some 200 feet from the lake,” said Kirkpatrick.

The unique outcropping of the rock face is made up of a mixture of minerals ranging form light to dark in color and results in a “spotted or mottled appearance” that “resembles calico cloth, hence its name,” a release from the DRBA states.

To reach the Ryan’s Branch Recreational Area launch from U.S. 220, exit onto VA 57A West toward Fieldale and Bassett, continue on VA 57 (Fairystone Park Highway) for 13 miles, turn left onto VA 346 (Fairystone Lake Drive) for 0.5 mile, turn left onto Fairystone Farm Lane for 0.1 mile, continue onto State Route 623 (Union Bridge Road) for five miles, after State Route 623 crosses Union Bridge it becomes Fairy Stone Park Road and the destination is on the right (GPS 36.850780, -80.100160).

If you plan to participate in this outing, you are asked to dress in layers of quick-drying fabric and expect to get wet. You’ll also need to provide your own boat, paddles, a life jacket for each boater, lunch and drinking water and be willing to sign a waiver.

Guidelines and weather may change, so be sure to visit www.danriver.org by Friday, July 1 to determine whether the outing will be held and for more information, contact Wayne Kirkpatrick at wynbtyk@embarqmail.com or call 540-570-3511.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

