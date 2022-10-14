Drewry Mason to be celebrated: First classmates share memories; open house slated Saturday

Just before the 70th anniversary celebration of Drewy Mason school, four members of its first graduated class and the daughter of a fifth talked abut the Spartans.

Daniel Eanes, Bobbie Sue Wilson, Marjorie Epling Richards, Philip Pigg and Henry County Public Schools Superintendent Sandy Strayer, the daughter of Thomas Cox, swapped stories of the school that was opened in 1952 and will be celebrated with a Community Day from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.

Their class began with around 150 students in it, but the number of students at graduation was 84, they said.

Thirty-nine classmates have passed away, and about half of those still living attend the reunions held every five years. Their 65th reunion was held Sept. 24 at Deb’s Restaurant in Stoneville, North Carolina.

Strayer was a member of the class of 1987, which was the second-to-last class to be graduated from the high school, before Drewry Mason was turned into a middle school. Strayer is the superintendent of Henry County schools, which include Drewry Mason, which now is in its third iteration as an elementary school.

Eanes said that when they attended, the school faced a cow pasture where now it faces a neighborhood. Richards said when they first attended there were no seats in the auditorium, and Wilson said that there were no bleachers at the ball field.

“It was just a brand new school,” Wilson said.

“By consolidating Ridgeway, and Spencer and Axton they were able to offer more subject to the students,” Pigg said.

“It was a better variety of classes and class members,” Wilson added.

When they were young teenagers “we went from individual [elementary] schools” into one big high school, Wilson said.

“It was scary” going into the school for the first time.

Eanes agreed that the larger class size and building were intimidating at first. However, the classmates have stayed close throughout the years, and members get together frequently for ice cream, meals and to take care of each other.

Wilson said that the school mascot Spartan was developed to represent the different area schools. The “SP” came from Spencer, the “A” from Axton and the “R” from Ridgeway schools.

They said they all attended the 1988 ceremony that terminated the high school when the building became a middle school.

“All of [the high school] Drewry Mason’s trophies, annuals and things from ’52 until ’88 are reserved in the library,” Wilson said. “That was done by the class of ’57.”

The Eddie Levi Ball Field dedication sign at Drewry Mason was sponsored by the class of 1957. Eanes, Wilson, Richards and Pigg had been taught by Levi, and Richards was in his homeroom classroom.

Levi was one of the teachers who would attend their class reunions, until his death in October 2021, they said.

Eanes played basketball, football and baseball at Drewry Mason, and Levi was the basketball and baseball coach.

Wilson said that Levi taught her how to dance.

“Throughout his whole lifetime, we kept in touch with him,” Richards said.

“Y’all treat each other like brothers and sisters more so than any group I’ve ever seen,” Strayer said. “They were very social all the time, not just five years or 10 years” for the anniversaries, she added.

The celebration will be held from 1-3 p.m. at Drewry Mason Elementary School on Saturday. Staff, current students and alumni are invited to attend to celebrate the school’s milestone birthday.

Strayer said the event will “celebrate all the classes that went through” Drewry Mason, no matter if it was for elementary, middle or high school.