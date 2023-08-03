A former Magna Vista High School student was sentenced to an active prison term of four months on Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court.

Ricardo Antonio Mitchell Jr., 19, of Axton, could have gotten as much as 10 years after he pleaded guilty in April to the involuntary manslaughter of his best friend.

Police said on Nov. 4, 2021, at 8:19 a.m. on Virginia 687, two-tenths of a mile east of Route 1060 in Henry County and 1.4 miles from Magna Vista High School, a 2005 Honda Accord driven by Mitchell was traveling west when the vehicle ran off the right-side of the road, struck a tree and then overturned.

A passenger, Nicholas James Pruitt, 17, of Axton, died at the scene.

Two other passengers, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old, along with Mitchell, were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Mitchell had to have one of his legs amputated after the crash and suffered a brain injury that left him with no memory of the crash, according to his attorney, Ward Armstrong.

Speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, but it was never conclusively determined how fast Mitchell may have been going when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed.

“One report says 84 mph and another said in excess of 90, so we know there was excessive speed,” Armstrong said. Mitchell “lost a very good friend, Mr. Pruitt. He wants to take responsibility for his actions.”

Faced with the possibility of 10 years in prison, Mitchell was sentenced to five years with four years and eight months suspended and $488 in costs.

Pruitt had been named to the A honor roll at Magna Vista for the first six-week grading period just prior to his death.

A GoFundMe account was set up with a goal of $7,000 to help with Pruitt’s funeral costs and nearly $12,000 was raised.