Driver seriously injured in Bassett crash
A man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Bassett on Thursday morning. 
 
The 911 communications center dispatched rescue at about 9:20 to 61 Murry Hill Lane, near the intersection with Daniels Creek Road, where a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree.
 

The dispatcher first said the driver was unresponsive and then reported that he was seen moving his hand slightly. A child was heard screaming from the backseat.
 
When first responders arrived and determined the severity of the injuries, AirCare was called, and a landing zone was set up at Daystar Ministries, 6387 Virginia Ave., about 1.6 miles away. 
 
Virginia State Police are investigating the scene of the crash, and information regarding the condition of the child or any other details were not immediately available.    
