“Driving Miss Daisy” by TheatreWorks Community Players brings a meaningful show with three characters and 25 scene changes to the Black Box Theatre.

The play was written by Alfred Uhry and published in 1987. It tells the story of Daisy Werthan, her son Boolie Werthan and her driver Hoke Colburn over the span of several decades. As the play goes on, prejudices will be revealed and views will be reexamined.

The play is set in Atlanta, Georgia, and spans from 1948 to 1972, said Director Tom Berry. “The play is about those three people’s relationships and how they develop over 25 years and how their relationships are shaped by the societal norms at the time,” Berry said.

“We picked the play because it fits our needs number one, we can do it in the Black Box Theatre,” Berry said. “It’s entertaining … and it has meaning.”

The character Daisy Werthan is played by Cindy Hollingsworth, who began acting at the Black Box theater in 2012. Her first show was “Christmas Pudding” and then went on to perform in “9 to 5,” “Arsenic and Old Lace,” “Present Laughter,” “Leading Ladies” and more.

She said that for her age group there are very few roles that come around, so she was drawn to the role because she fit the age range but also because the play is so “well written.”

“It hasn’t been much different than you would be in any other play that had a larger cast, it’s just that everything falls on three people,” Hollingsworth said. “You definitely feel that weight on your shoulders and responsibility that you have to bring a lot, maybe a little bit more than you would in a larger cast.”

Her favorite part of taking on the role, she said, is “just getting back here in the Blackbox, on the stage and feeling the excitement of the theater, the nerves, the tensions, the process you go through in building a play and seeing it grow.”

“It’s an exciting adventure, it’s a scary adventure,” she added.

The character Boolie Werthan is played by Brian Seay, who began performing in 2019 with the Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC) Patriot Players. This is his first major role, as previously he performed mainly in ensemble or supporting roles.

“I just wanted something that would help me step outside my comfort zone,” Seay said. Now that he has rehearsed his first big role, he said, “I found it really exhilarating because this was the first time I’ve felt like enthused to take a role and make it my own.”

“I just kind of make Boolie like me, but if I was in the 1950s,” Seay said, adding that the character wasn’t too much of a stretch from his own personality.

The character Hoke Colburn is played by Brian Witcher who started in theater over 10 years ago and has performed in shows at both the Blackbox Theatre and with the P&HCC Patriot Players. His first show was at the Blackbox and was “A Raisin in the Sun.”

“Getting that theater experience, being on the floor, having people come up close to you like that, it really, really helped me in my acting skills,” Witcher said. He has been in other shows as well such as “The Color Purple,” “Dream Girls,” “Of Mice and Men,” “Second Samuel” and more.

“I’ve done several shows and absolutely have enjoyed entertaining the community,” Witcher added. “It seems like anytime I do a show though, there’s always a tragedy going on. Doing theater always relieves people of that tragedy, of thinking about the tragedy and that’s why I love doing these … it gets you away from reality.”

Production crew is: Roslyn Simmons, stage manager; Mike Greco, lights and sound engineer; Lynne Ashley, Scott Harmon and Elizabeth Minter, stage hands; Susan Aaron, makeup; Bridget Belk and Elizabeth Minter, makeup assistants; and Joanie McPeak, Amy Stuart and Lydia Tree, Psalm 19 singers.

The show will run from Feb. 23-25 at 7 p.m., March 2-4 at 7 p.m. and March 5 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 at twcp.net or at the door.