Drop-off service for vehicle titling; P&HCC gets new logo; U.S. 58 meeting this week

DMV adds drop-off
for title applicationsIf you need to apply for a Virginia title for your vehicle, starting Monday you will be able to drop off applications at any Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles customer service center for processing.
Virginia titles for vehicles purchased from most dealerships are processed by the dealer, but titles for vehicles purchased from individuals or businesses that are not dealerships are processed by DMV in three ways: by mail or by appointment at an office or via drop-off.
Here’s how it would work: Customers can take completed applications and supporting documents to an office, without an appointment. Staff will review to ensure the application package is complete for processing and provide the customer an acknowledgment of receipt. DMV will conduct the transaction within five business days. Customers can opt to either pick up the credential at the same location or have it mailed to them. Customers who want same day service must schedule an appointment.
Payment is required at the time of submission, by check or money order. Fee information is available at https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/webdoc/pdf/dmv201.pdf. Typically, a titling fee and the motor vehicle sales and use tax are due at the time of titling the vehicle. If registering a vehicle at the same time, the registration fee should also be included. Any additional fees owed will be billed.
New logo for P&HCC
Patrick & Henry Community College rolled out a new logo this week.
The college took its old compass-centric designed and added the ampersand officials adopted last month as a way to reinforce that the school is named for Patrick and Henry counties and not so much Patrick Henry, a hero of the American Revolution and Virginia’s first governor — but also a slave owner.
A protracted process ended with the adding of the ampersand to the name, and now the school has an official new symbol.
MCPS board sets special meetings
The Martinsville City School Board has called two special meetings this week. The first is a closed-session meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, and the second is a meeting 9 a.m. Saturday at Martinsville High School.
That meeting will be a review of the 6-year plan for the schools, an instructional update and a look at special education, based on the agenda posted on the school board’s website.
With the city of Martinsville planning to revert to a town in Henry County, the memorandum of understanding between the city and county calls for the school system to be absorbed into Henry County Public Schools. It’s unclear what that reversion means for these planning sessions.
The city and county have scheduled two days of public meetings, culminated with a public hearing, on reversion. They will be Sept. 7-8 at the New College Institute.
U.S. 58 project public meeting
The Virginia Department of Transportation on Tuesday will have a public information session about its widening project of U.S. 58 across the Lover’s Leap area of Patrick County.
This $300 million project has been on the drawing board for years and is expected to take almost five years to complete. This segment covers one of the most difficult portions of the highway over Lovers Leap Mountain — an altitude of approximately 2,861 feet — and extends 7.4 miles from just east of Cloudbreak Road to the Stuart Bypass.
The session will be at 5-7 p.m. at the Patrick & Henry Community College site at 212 Wood Brothers Drive in Stuart.
VDOT reps will have a short presentation at 5:15 p.m., with representatives available for information and questions and answers.
Road projects
- Creekside Drive in Henry County is closed to through traffic a half mile from Carver Road for a bridge maintenance project. Directional signs are posted. Weather permitting, the road will reopen to on Sept. 10.
- Intermittent work is being performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57, between Route 8 and Route 701 in Patrick County. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project, and motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.
- Construction is underway on the Lover’s Leap area of U.S. 58. Flagging operations for the geotechnical borings are being in place between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Estimated completion date is May 2026.