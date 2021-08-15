Drop-off service for vehicle titling; P&HCC gets new logo; U.S. 58 meeting this week

DMV adds drop-off

for title applicationsIf you need to apply for a Virginia title for your vehicle, starting Monday you will be able to drop off applications at any Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles customer service center for processing.

Virginia titles for vehicles purchased from most dealerships are processed by the dealer, but titles for vehicles purchased from individuals or businesses that are not dealerships are processed by DMV in three ways: by mail or by appointment at an office or via drop-off.

Here’s how it would work: Customers can take completed applications and supporting documents to an office, without an appointment. Staff will review to ensure the application package is complete for processing and provide the customer an acknowledgment of receipt. DMV will conduct the transaction within five business days. Customers can opt to either pick up the credential at the same location or have it mailed to them. Customers who want same day service must schedule an appointment.