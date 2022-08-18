Drug-Free MHC gets presentation from CHILL

The best way to discourage teenagers from using drugs is to talk with them directly, said the teen members of CHILL (Communities Helping Improve Local Lives).

CHILL members talked about that and other matters during Drug-Free MHC’s monthly meeting Wednesday over Zoom.

De’Miya Martin and Dylan Spencer of the CHILL Youth Task Force gave a presentation on the Johnny’s Ambassadors Preventing Youth Marijuana Use Conference that they recently attended.

The conference was started by Laura Stack, whose son Johnny Stack died by suicide “because of problems that were occurring with tobacco,” Martin said. “She made this organization to bring awareness and to reach out to some children who were going through things.”

Spencer and Martin said they learned that the legalization of marijuana causes states to ease up on cannabis laws and increases cannabis use across different groups.

They shared that they learned that women should only smoke cannabis if they are over the age of 25 and don’t plan to have children.

Drug-Free MHC Coordinator and CHILL Program Coordinator Tobias Panos asked Martin what she thought about what she learned, and Martin said that “especially because Virginia has legalized marijuana … there should definitely be more regulations to prevent these types of things because there’s not much information that people are giving these days.”

“They feel like marijuana is okay since its legalized,” Martin added.

On the topic of promoting marijuana use through celebrities and social media, Martin said that she does see that happen. “There are supposed to be guidelines to not see those things on Tik Tok and Snapchat, but it’s honestly not that big of a deal to them it feels like because I see it multiple times.”

Piedmont Community Services Coordinator Regina Clark asked them what they would suggest is the best and most impactful message for their peers and what would be the best way to deliver that message to them.

Martin said that she has “though a lot about this” because CHILL posts many statistics to social media accounts to bring awareness, but she said that she thinks the best way is to having actual conversations with “pure honesty” because kids know that it’s “bad to do” and they do it anyway.

“Being more honest and open to people will help them much more,” Martin added.

“It’s a lot harder to connect to just a bunch of numbers,” Spencer said. “It’s a lot easier to connect when you give stories and examples of things that people have been through because they’ve decided to go on this path and how it has negatively affected their lives.”

In other matters:

Another group of CHILL members, Brittney Mitchell, Finley Brightwell, Charity White and Holden Hendricks, gave an update on recent and upcoming CHILL initiatives. Mitchell said that CHILL began their kindness project which involved painting rocks that were placed around the community to spread kindness.

Mitchell also announced the addition of a required individual project for all CHILL members that would focus around the topic substance abuse and an initiative where all involved schools will discuss two topics monthly; for example, Magna Vista High School will cover bullying.

Panos added that the individual projects will be funded by Drug-Free MHC and the students are allowed to pick the topic of their projects. The CHILL members were given a list of suggestions; one member intends to pick up cigarette butts around Bassett High School.

Panos announced upcoming events:

Aug. 20: Smith River Fest Drug-Free MHC booth

Aug. 25: Girl Talk from 5-7 p.m. at 22 E. Church St. for girls ages 12-18

Sept. 3: Recovery Walk at 10 a.m. at Jack Dalton Park

Sept. 6: Opioid task force meeting

Sept. 10: Community Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jack Dalton Park