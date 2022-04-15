Drug-Free MHC's CHILL members participate in PhotoVoice project

Beware of teenagers with cameras — especially if you’re smoking a cigarette or have your mouth full of chew.

Communities Helping Improve Local Lives (CHILL) members are participating in Drug-Free MHC’s PhotoVoice project. That involves taking pictures around the area “to get their perception of the environment and get their thoughts about what they feel about tobacco use and the impacts of it in their community,” said Oziomachukwu Chinaka, a graduate student at Virginia Tech and an evaluator on Drug-Free MHC’s tobacco project said.

The PhotoVoice project was discussed during Drug-Free MHC’s recent regular meeting, held Wednesday over Zoom.

Bonnie Favero, prevention manager at Piedmont Community Services, said that CHILL members, made up of students from Bassett, Martinsville, Magna Vista and Martinsville high schools, will be taking the pictures: “They were given the opportunity to throughout the community and take pictures of things that represented tobacco use in the community.”

Chinaka will then get together with the CHILL members who participated and do a focus group with them, said Favero. The focus group’s purpose will be to “find out why they took that picture and what it meant to them.”

Chinaka said, “a PhotoVoice is just aimed on getting their understanding and their perception of ... tobacco use. So, they’re allowed to take pictures of anything they consider tobacco use … so we’re going to have discussions about” why they picked certain pictures, what the images mean to them and how it relates to how they think about tobacco use.

In other matters:

Favero spoke on the three billboards that Drug-Free MHC has set up around the area giving statistics about tobacco and the usage by American youth. It also has public service announcement commercials about quitting tobacco use running on different TV networks and church bulletin inserts that Drug-Free MHC is hoping to get out soon.

The billboards display “You’re targeted” in large, bold text. Favero responded that there hasn’t been any negative feedback to the wording that she has heard. The phrase is supposed to “take the stigma off the smoker and say this is the tobacco industry’s problem. It’s their fault that this is happening,” Favero added.

Favero that Menthol Sunday in May is a national observance day which engages in discussions about tobacco use and addiction.

Drug-Free MHC had six of their prevention specialist go through a 24-hour training on tobacco cessation, said Favero. This is so they can teach in-person, local classes on quitting tobacco.

Kristina Jiles, research assistant professor and public health extension specialist at Virginia Tech, gave an update on a community survey that was distributed at coffee shops and local colleges. She said that the graduate student in charge of the report is almost finished and just needs to complete some formatting. “It did get some great feedback in terms of the responses from people in Martinsville,” she added.

Holly Moser, a Virginia Tech student from Martinsville, is working on a social media project that focuses on educating area residents. “My part of the project has been trying to create a social media plan in terms of creating an online space for individuals just to become more educated on how they’re being targeted,” Moser said. She is looking for someone to take over the social media platform part of her project currently.

Regina Clark, prevention administrator and chair for Community Coalitions of Virginia, gave an update on the underage drinking task force.

Since April is Alcohol Awareness Month, Drug-Free MHC has commercials running through Comcast. One is targeted at kids to urge them to make choices their future selves will be grateful for, and the other is directed at parents to suggest they spend time making efforts to educate their children.

Clark also said that the underage drinking task force will be working with CHILL to participate in Project Sticker Shock at the end of June. The Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority website describes this project as “participants place stickers and window clings that warn about the legal consequences for providing alcohol to underage youth and using a fake ID to purchase alcohol on cases and coolers of alcohol at local retailers.”

Clark gave an update on a scavenger hunt being set up to be places around Jack Dalton Park.

Clark also gave an update on the regional opioid task force. They will be putting up billboards that will “capture people’s attention.” She said that, from their focus group studies, Drug-Free MHC has noticed that many people are not even aware that opioids use and overdosing are an issue.

An Rx Summit will be held May 26 at Patrick & Henry Community College’s Stuart location.

The opioid task force has given out over 1,100 lock boxes and over 1,700 “Deterra bags,” said Clark. They also just started tracking their engagement with veterans and are partnering with veteran organizations to make sure to get lock boxes to veterans.

On April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a drug take-back event at the Martinsville Fire Department.

Drug-Free MHC is working on completing two community assessments, one on gambling and the other on marijuana, Clark said.

The group is also working on a survey of young adults, ages 18-25. The survey will have incentives and participants will receive a gift card. The survey will need to be distributed in a specific way so as to avoid data skews from internet “trolls and spam” and bots. They will avoid this by, if they post on social media, using a QR code.

Favero announced ACEs training is on May 2 from 1-4 p.m. and is free and over Zoom. Following that, the next training day will be on June 21, and will be in person at a to-be-determined location.

Favero also announced a summit on May 12-13 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will feature Dr. Bruce Perry, who co-wrote “What happened to you?” with Oprah Winfrey, as a keynote speaker on the first day and Dr. David Ellis on the second day. There will also be break-out sessions and a panel later in the afternoons.

The next Drug-Free MHC meeting will be on May 18, and the group is looking into if they can safely resume meeting in person in the near future.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.