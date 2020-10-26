Drug Take Back Day a huge success in Martinsville

Martinsville Police participated in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday and collected 712 pounds of outdated or unwanted prescription medication.

“The drive-thru event this past Saturday was one of the most successful take backs we have ever had,” MPD Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher said. “Our drug take back event provides an opportunity for our citizens to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.”

Fincher said the collected medicine will be “sent off for proper and safe disposal.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration says the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue.

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs.

The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

If you missed Take Back Day and have drugs you would like to dispose properly, the Martinsville Police have a drug take back box inside the police station at 55 West Church St. that is available from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.