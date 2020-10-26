Drug Take Back Day a huge success in Martinsville

Martinsville Police participated in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday and collected 712 pounds of outdated or unwanted prescription medication.
“The drive-thru event this past Saturday was one of the most successful take backs we have ever had,” MPD Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher said. “Our drug take back event provides an opportunity for our citizens to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.”
Fincher said the collected medicine will be “sent off for proper and safe disposal.”
The Drug Enforcement Administration says the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue.
According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs.
The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
If you missed Take Back Day and have drugs you would like to dispose properly, the Martinsville Police have a drug take back box inside the police station at 55 West Church St. that is available from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The CVS Pharmacy at 400 Riverside Road in Bassett and at 762 E. Church St. in Martinsville also are authorized collectors and will receive your unwanted or unneeded prescription medication.
“We want to thank the public for making the event so successful and helping us fight potential drug misuse and abuse,” Fincher said. “Also we would not be able to have such events if it were not for the partnerships and participation of the Martinsville Fire and EMS, Drug Free MHC, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Virginia National Guard.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
