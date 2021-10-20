Drug take-back set for Saturday

Get rid of your prescription drugs safely Saturday.
The Drug Take-Back will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Martinsville Fire Dept., 65 W. Church St., sponsored by Drug-Free MHC Coalition, Martinsville Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The Drug Take-Back is an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
Needles, sharps or liquids will not be accepted, only pills and patches.
The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 96,779 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending March 1, 2021, a 29.6% increase, a press release states.
According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019, the release states. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
In April of 2021, at the 20th National Take Back Event, Americans turned in 839,534 pounds (420 tons) of prescription drugs at 5,060 sites operated by the DEA and 4,425 of its state and local law enforcement partners, the release states.
Overall, in its 20 Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in more than 14 million pounds—more than 7,200 tons—of pills, the release states.
Anyone who is unable to attend this drive-through event but would like to get rid of unwanted medications may contact Tobie Panos, the coordinator for Drug Free MHC, at tpanos@piedmontcsb.org about medication disposal kits, or go to one of the local permanent drop box locations at the Henry County Jail or Martinsville City Police Department between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Drug Free MHC is a substance abuse prevention coalition through Piedmont Community Services.