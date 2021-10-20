Drug take-back set for Saturday

Get rid of your prescription drugs safely Saturday.

The Drug Take-Back will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Martinsville Fire Dept., 65 W. Church St., sponsored by Drug-Free MHC Coalition, Martinsville Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Drug Take-Back is an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Needles, sharps or liquids will not be accepted, only pills and patches.

The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 96,779 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending March 1, 2021, a 29.6% increase, a press release states.

According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019, the release states. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.