Dudley Walker, who helped earn Martinsville the reputation of 'Sweatshirt Capital,' passes away

At one point, Bassett-Walker employed 7,000 people, Hamlet said. In the decades since the company was sold, former employees still regularly talk with her about her father and the company, down to one of the nurses who attended to him at the hospital.

“I never cease to be amazed how gracious people were and had good experiences and were happy to tell me about them. That was so rewarding, to know that there were people in the community that had benefitted and had a great place to work.”

Company history

In 2007, Janet Fentress, who had worked at Bassett-Walker for 14 years, coordinated Bassett-Walker Day at Bassett Historical Center. She described her preparations in a letter to the Bulletin.

Fentress wrote that she had organized pictures and 34 years' worth of newsletters from the company. Among other things, she pointed out that employees received Christmas bonuses of 7% several years. “Every former employee that I have met over the last five years will usually have a comment such as, ‘We didn't realize how good it was!’” her letter stated.