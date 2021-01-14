Dudley Walker, who helped earn Martinsville the reputation of 'Sweatshirt Capital,' passes away

One of the last remaining cornerstones of Martinsville's textile and furniture legacy is gone.
Lee Dudley Walker, a great industrialist who helped the city become known as "The Sweatshirt Capital of the World," passed away Tuesday. He was 90.
Walker spent 24 years as chairman and president of the textile giant Bassett-Walker started by his father, and after it became part of the international conglomerate VF Corp., he served on that company's board of directors until 2000.
“Dudley was a member of a generation that is leaving us, and he was one of the group of the leading citizens of that era," said Robert “Rob” Spilman Jr., chairman, president and CEO of Bassett Furniture Industries. “He loved the area. He was very generous to the area and very philanthropic and remained that way his entire life.”
Walker’s daughter, Virginia Hamlet, said her father used to tell her, “’All of my friends are gone – my guys are gone,’” including Bill Pannill of Pannill Knitting, Robert H. Spilman Sr. of Bassett Furniture, Bill Franck of Tultex and Clyde Hooker of Hooker Furniture. Retired educator and football coach Dick Hensley also “was one of his dear friends.”
Walker’s father, Samuel S. Walker, started the textile company in 1928 and, with William L. Pannill, created Virginia Underwear Corp., later renamed Walker Knitting Co. In 1941, Samuel Walker bought Bassett Knitting Corp.
Samuel Walker became president and J.D. Bassett Sr. chairman of the board of the newly named Bassett-Walker Knitting Co.
In 1960. L. Dudley Walker became president of Walker Knitting Co., as his father was at the helm of Bassett-Walker Knitting Co. After his father’s death, L. Dudley Walker merged the two companies.
The company continued to expand, building a sewing plant in Stuart in 1965, adding square footage to all its plants and building other sewing factories in Hillsville and Brookneal in the 1970s. In 1979, the company moved its main office from Bassett to Martinsville, and the next year it changed its name to Bassett-Walker Inc. after buying Johnston Mills Co., a yarn manufacturer.
In the next decade, Bassett-Walker opened divisions in Ferrum and Stoneville, N.C., and it opened a distribution center in Henry County in 1983 before becoming a subsidiary in 1984 of VF Corp, which then was based in Greensboro, N.C.
VF closed most of its operations in Martinsville and Henry County by the end of 2002.
“Dudley was a true businessman,” Spilman said. “He was just a smart guy. His leadership of Bassett-Walker ended up in a good place in terms of the value that was recognized when they sold to Vanity Fair. … For those that had equity in Bassett-Walker, Dudley did a tremendous job in providing value for those owners.”
‘Devotion to this community’
“I think of him as a loving and wonderful father,” Hamlet said, “and I think of, really, his devotion to this community his entire life. He was born and raised here. He was very proud to say that even with his military service, he had spent every Christmas of his life in Martinsville.”
What he cared about most “was the people in this area and how he could do the most for them. Afterwards, his philanthropy was to support benefits for former employees and their children.”
Education was the foundation of that support, she said. He was one of the founders of Carlisle School and a substantial donor to Patrick Henry Community College.
For Carlisle, “he felt like having a college preparatory school in Martinsville was important, so families who felt like they had to send their children to boarding schools could keep their students here.”
With PHCC, “scholarships were important” to him, she said. The Walker Fine Arts-Student Center at PHCC was named for him and his sister, Spotswood Walker Box, whose donations built the center.
“Dudley Walker embodied a true community champion,” PHCC President Angeline Godwin said.
“He supported education and certainly supported Patrick Henry Community College. Many have benefited from his vision, community spirit, and generosity."
He also supported the YMCA, Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge and “anything that might benefit the youth or children of employees here,” Hamlet said.
His mother was one of the founding members of Broad Street Christian Church, which “was a very, very important part of his life,” Hamlet said. “He was a lifelong member, and his wish was to go to the church one more time. We will be there on Saturday and meet that wish for him.”
Laying foundations
Hamlet said he sometimes would talk about how the local industrialists of a century ago helped each other to create the companies that would form the backbone of the area's economy and communities and provide jobs in an area where before people had lived the unpredictable lives of sustenance farming.
“There was a great camaraderie among families in those early years of the 1900s because everyone was prospering. They wanted to help start a company,” she said.
The furniture and textile companies complemented each other as men worked in furniture and their wives worked in textiles and sewing, she said.
The industrialists “were really lucky that they came along at a time where you just couldn’t make enough product. That was just how things were in the ’60s and ’70s, when this was the Sweatshirt Capital of the World. That was a real source of pride, that a tiny little community in Virginia” would be world-famous for its companies, Hamlet said.
At one point, Bassett-Walker employed 7,000 people, Hamlet said. In the decades since the company was sold, former employees still regularly talk with her about her father and the company, down to one of the nurses who attended to him at the hospital.
“I never cease to be amazed how gracious people were and had good experiences and were happy to tell me about them. That was so rewarding, to know that there were people in the community that had benefitted and had a great place to work.”
Company history
In 2007, Janet Fentress, who had worked at Bassett-Walker for 14 years, coordinated Bassett-Walker Day at Bassett Historical Center. She described her preparations in a letter to the Bulletin.
Fentress wrote that she had organized pictures and 34 years' worth of newsletters from the company. Among other things, she pointed out that employees received Christmas bonuses of 7% several years. “Every former employee that I have met over the last five years will usually have a comment such as, ‘We didn't realize how good it was!’” her letter stated.
BHC retired executive director Pat Ross recalled: “When we had Bassett-Walker Days here at the Historical Center on a Saturday morning, I really didn't know if Mr. Walker would be able to be here or not. But, he came to be with his employees and they were so delighted to see him and to talk with him. He wasn't in a hurry to go, but it seemed he stayed until he probably talked to each and every one of them -- and some had come just so they could see and talk with him again.
“He believed in ‘community’ and believed in what we do at the Historical Center. Maybe this is a reason that he approved of the Bassett-Walker photos and items that were given to us for display. The Martinsville-Henry County community lost a special presence,” Ross said.
Her father not only saw the decline of industry in the area but also the area’s eventual resurgence, Hamlet said. He was pleased to see “what the EDC, the Harvest Foundation, what the city and the county were able to do prior to the pandemic. We were basically at full employment again. There was a diversity of industry and wages were increasing, such a positive.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com