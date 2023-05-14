More than 30 people attended a ceremony on a sunny Saturday morning at the Dick & Willie Trail just off of Spruce Street.

The event took place at the Spruce Street Trailhead, 1900 Spruce Street where some attendees parked in the trailhead parking lot and others parked at St. Joseph Catholic Church across the street and were shuttled back across the road where everyone gathered and walked a short distance on the passage trail to a site where the ceremony was held.

"We're just here to celebrate an awesome day," said Henry County Parks and Recreation Director Roger Adams. It's wonderful "being able to connect two sections of the Dick & Willie Trail and being able to have the land to do that."

Adams said the trail is currently divided into two sections with one section of approximately 4.5 miles starting at Virginia Avenue near Walmart to Mulberry Creek and then a second, 2.5-mile section, that runs from Spruce Street to the Smith River Sports Complex.

"We have a gap in between the two trails, and having the land and being able to connect the two will give us 11 miles of contiguous trail," Adams said. "I can't overstate what this trail has done and will do for Martinsville and Henry County. Having a trail like this just enables folks to come to our community and spend the weekend. It's really a destination trail."

Hugh and Catherine Dyer owned more than 200 acres of land along Mulberry Creek between U.S. 58 Business and Spruce Street. That land is now along a section of the Dick & Willie Passage currently under construction.

The land lies mostly in Henry County with a smaller piece in the city of Martinsville.

The Dyers left the land to their grandchildren after their deaths, and those grandchildren now live in Virginia, North Carolina, New Jersey and Colorado.

After selling a strip of land to Henry County for the Dick & Willie Passage trail, they decided to donate the remainder of the land to the Southern Virginia Land Conservancy, a branch of Roanoke's Blue Ridge Land Conservancy that protects rural land and water in Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania and Halifax counties and the cities of Martinsville and Danville.

In addition to Adams, also speaking at the ceremony were David Perry, executive director of the Southern Virginia Land Conservancy; Jim Adams, Henry County Board of Supervisors chairman, and several Dyer family members.

Speakers said the donated land will serve as a buffer to the trail and help maintain its natural character for the enjoyment of city and county residents.