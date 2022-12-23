Earl Greene property sold with proceeds going to Boys and Girls Club

A property formerly owned by Earl Greene was recently sold, and proceeds were donated to the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge (BGCBR).

Greene was born in Salem in 1925, and his wife Colleen Greene was born in adjacent Roanoke. They are both buried at the Oakwood Cemetary in Martinsville after they lived the rest of their lives in the city.

Greene died in 2009, and through a program with Boys and Girls Club of America (BGCA) called the Legacy Giving Circle, he left property that his daughters eventually chose to give to the BGCBR based in Martinsville, where he had been a resident and city council member and owned property.

This program is made up of members who include Boys and Girls Club branches in their will, trusts or as beneficiaries of retirement accounts, insurance policies and charitable trusts after they pass.

Greene’s daughter, Connie Nyholm, is the owner and CEO of Virginia International Raceway in Danville, and his other daughter, Mollye Rhea, is the founder of For Momentum in Georgia. For Momentum connects corporate cause partnerships to nonprofit organizations, and BGCA is one of its clients, and the connections help nonprofits like the club get money from corporations with local presences, such as Taco Bell, Family Dollar, Comcast and more.

“As longtime residents of Martinsville, nothing was more important to Mom and Dad (Earle and Colleen Greene) than the children of the community,” Nyholm said over email on behalf of herself and her sister.

BGCBR Executive Director Joanie Petty said Martinsville attorney Scott Wall helped BGCBR separate from the Roanoke chapter of the national club and helped with the donation from the property sale.

The organization received $202,533 from the sale of four townhouses at 935 Blankenship Road in Martinsville. When the process first began, tenants were living in the property, and the property manager was Rives S. Brown Agent Gina Ashbrook.

Petty said they waited until the leases ended, so as to not upset those individuals lives and when that time came, and with the help of everyone involved, the property was sold to a local buyer.

The BGCBR board collectively decided to invest the money from the sale into the organization’s long-term future, Petty said. The endowment for BGCBR was set up through Stifel Investment Services with the help of Henry Moore and Dean Johnston, and this money will be invested with them to leverage future funding for the endowment.

“Our goal is by 2040 to have a $30 million endowment,” Petty said.

“Nonprofits like ours are founded by people … especially the nonprofits that serve children, because people see that there is a need, people see that kids need safe places to go when they’re not in school,” Petty said.

“We are now seeing the return on their [Boys and Girls Club of America] investment,” Petty added. “Not only that, but Earl’s investment … in our club … He is part of why we know we are going to continue to move forward because people believed in us from the very beginning.”

“They are the future,” Nyholm wrote. “And, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Blue Ridge does so much to make sure every child has the support they need for great futures. Joanie [Petty] and her team were so easy to work with and we couldn’t be happier to support their vital programs.”